InSync Training Announces Leadership Transition for Continued Growth and Innovation

23 years after founding the company, our current President, Jennifer Hofmann, will become InSync's Chief Strategist. Leveraging her vast industry experience and visionary leadership, she will guide the company's strategic direction. "As I step into my new role as Founder & Chief Strategist, I am committed to leveraging my experience and vision to drive our strategic direction forward," said Hofmann. "The changes we are implementing are designed to position us for continued growth and success in the virtual training solutions sector. I am excited about the new opportunities this transition brings and look forward to contributing to our ongoing innovation and operational excellence."

Dr. Charles Dye, currently our Technical Director, will assume the role of Director of Research alongside his position as Corporate Counsel. Dr. Dye's technical expertise and legal acumen will enhance our research initiatives and ensure compliance with regulations. His contributions will keep us at the forefront of the industry.

Our VP of Virtual Training Solutions, Karen Vieth, will step into the role of President & CEO. With her proven track record in virtual training, Karen is well-prepared to lead the company's next growth phase. "I am excited and honored to lead InSync Training as the President & CEO," said Vieth. "This role presents an extraordinary opportunity to extend our leadership in virtual training solutions and drive our strategic vision forward. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to deliver innovative and engaging learning experiences for our clients. Together, we will continue to transform how organizations train and support their people, ensuring engagement, retention, and most importantly, results."

Erika Melmed, our VP of Operations, will become the Chief Operating Officer. Erika's in-depth operational knowledge and strategic insight will streamline processes and boost efficiency. Her role will be instrumental in managing day-to-day operations and aligning our strategies with our goals.

Joining our management team as Creative Director is Jeff Brown. Jeff will infuse fresh perspectives and creative energy across our products and services. With his expertise, we will differentiate our offerings and enhance our market presence.

These changes mark an exciting chapter for InSync Training. By aligning leadership roles to support our strategic objectives, we position ourselves for growth and continued success. Our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to clients remains unwavering. We embrace the new opportunities these changes bring and strengthen our position as a leading provider of virtual training solutions.

InSync Training is the leader in designing, delivering, and supporting top-tier virtual learning solutions for organizations worldwide. As the pioneer of the field, we have empowered thousands of organizations and individuals to transform how they train and support their people through virtual and hybrid learning programs. Offering both train-the-trainer and customized training solutions across all platforms and time zones, we are the award-winning experts in ensuring learner engagement and long-term retention. Key to our approach is the research-based InQuire Engagement Framework™, our proprietary methodology that leverages our breakthrough research on learner engagement to ensure optimal learning experiences that lead to stronger knowledge retention, better skills development, and improved business results.

