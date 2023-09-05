InSync Training Celebrates Third Year as Diamond Sponsor at the 2023 Annual IACET Continuing Education/Training Conference

"Being the Diamond sponsor for the IACET Conference supports our mission of creating active and sustainable virtual learning for they hybrid workforce - equipping companies with the tools to adapt training for an ever-evolving digital landscape." Karen Vieth, VP Virtual Learning Solutions Tweet this

Speaking ahead of the conference, Karen Vieth expressed her enthusiasm, claiming, "Being the Diamond sponsor for the IACET Annual Conference supports our mission of creating active and sustainable virtual learning for they hybrid workforce. As an IACET provider since 2008, we at InSync Training recognize the pivotal role IACET plays in setting the gold standard for learning and development. Our commitment to virtual and hybrid learning solutions transcends mere trend-following; instead, it's about equipping organizations with the tools to adapt confidently and flexibly in an ever-evolving digital landscape. In partnership with IACET, we are actively contributing to the future of learning."

The IACET Annual Conference is renowned for its valuable content, impactful sessions, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees can expect a diverse range of topics, including e-learning, virtual and hybrid learning, professional development, compliance training, and more. The conference will provide a platform to exchange knowledge, forge partnerships, and contribute to the advancement of the continuing education and training industry.

Registration for the 4th Annual Conference, set to take place on September 13-14, 2023, at the Royal Sonesta Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri, is now open. To register and learn more about the event, please visit https://iacet.org/events/annual-conference/.

About InSync Training

InSync Training is a leading provider of innovative virtual learning solutions for organizations worldwide. With expertise in virtual classroom training, blended learning programs, hybrid learning, and custom learning solutions, InSync Training empowers organizations to achieve their learning and development goals. Through immersive learning experiences and cutting-edge instructional design techniques, InSync Training delivers measurable results that drive organizational success and ensure active and sustainable learning experiences. Learn more at http://www.insynctraining.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hofmann, InSync Training, 8605980888, [email protected], http://www.insynctraining.com

