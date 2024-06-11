InSync Training Recognized as a Top Training Company for Staffing & Temporary Resources List by Training Industry

"We are honored to be recognized by Training Industry as one of the top companies in our field," said Karen Vieth, President at InSync Training. "This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality staffing and temporary resources within the L&D market." Post this

Breadth and quality of staff augmentation services and resources offered.

Industry visibility, innovation, and overall impact on the learning services market.

Quality of clients and user representation.

Business performance and growth.

"We are honored to be recognized by Training Industry as one of the top companies in our field," said Karen Vieth, President at InSync Training. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ongoing commitment to providing high-quality staffing and temporary resources within the L&D market. As we continue to innovate, we are proud to support the global hybrid workforce with our virtual learning solutions and managed services, delivering exceptional value to our clients."

The 2024 Training Industry Top Training Companies lists are designed to better inform professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies. For more information and to view the complete list, please visit the Training Industry website.

To learn more about InSync's Staffing and Temporary Resources solutions for the hybrid virtual classroom, including facilitation, instructional design, and production/hosting services, please click here to schedule a meeting.

