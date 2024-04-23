InSync Training to Host Panel Discussion on L&D's Role in Redefining Workforce Development for the Hybrid Era

"Adapting to the hybrid work model necessitates an innovative approach to L&D, ensuring resilience and promoting growth," stated Jennifer Hofmann. "This event represents a unique opportunity to gain perspectives from leaders across various industries on leveraging L&D for impactful, lasting change." Post this

This compelling session will equip attendees with critical insights into strategic learning and development initiatives that foster organizational success and employee growth amidst the rapidly evolving global market. The discussion will cover a range of vital topics, including:

Remote Workforce Enablement: Strategies for supporting and enhancing productivity among remote and hybrid teams.

Cultivating a Continuous Learning Culture: Emphasizing the importance of upskilling and reskilling to navigate today's dynamic work environments.

Fostering Sustainable Change: Employing strategic L&D methods to drive meaningful transformation within organizations.

Leveraging Data Analytics in L&D: How data analytics can refine strategic learning development, tailoring programs to meet the workforce's changing needs more effectively.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): Integrating DEI principles into L&D practices to create more inclusive and equitable learning environments.

"Adapting to the hybrid work model necessitates an innovative approach to L&D, ensuring resilience and promoting growth across organizations," stated Jennifer Hofmann. "This event represents a unique opportunity to gain perspectives from leaders across various industries on leveraging L&D for impactful, lasting change."

Registration for this must-attend event is now open. Those eager to revolutionize their L&D strategies for the hybrid workforce era are encouraged to secure their place: https://bit.ly/3Qa3NL8.

Event Details:

Title: The Role of L&D in Redefining Workforce Development

Date: May 2nd

Time: 2 pm ET

Location: Online

Don't miss this chance to join the conversation and contribute to shaping a more adaptable, skilled, and empowered workforce for the future.

About InSync Training: InSync Training is the leader in designing, delivering, and supporting top-tier hybrid and virtual learning solutions for organizations worldwide. As pioneers in the field, we have empowered thousands of organizations and individuals to transform how they train and support their people through virtual and hybrid learning programs. Offering both train-the-trainer and customized training solutions across all platforms and time zones, we are the award-winning experts in ensuring learner engagement and long-term retention. Key to our approach is the research-based InQuire Engagement Framework™, our proprietary methodology that leverages our breakthrough research on learner engagement to ensure optimal learning experiences that lead to stronger knowledge retention, better skills development, and improved business results.

For more about InSync Training and upcoming events: http://www.insynctraining.

Media Contact

Jennifer Hofmann, InSync Training, 860-989-5979, [email protected], http://www.insynctraining.com

Twitter

SOURCE InSync Training