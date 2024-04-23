InSync Training to Host Panel Discussion on L&D's Role in Redefining Workforce Development for the Hybrid Era

On May 2nd InSync Training will host an enlightening expert panel which explores the pivotal role of Learning and Development (L&D) in driving sustainable change within hybrid workforces.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InSync Training, a market leader in designing and delivering transformative learning experiences, proudly announces an upcoming panel discussion aimed at exploring the role of learning and development (L&D) in driving sustainable change within today's hybrid workforces. The webinar event, titled "The Role of L&D in Redefining Workforce Development," is slated for May 2nd and will feature insights from renowned L&D experts. Moderated by Jennifer Hofmann, Chief Strategist & Founder of InSync Training, the panel comprises distinguished professionals who are spearheading innovative L&D strategies:
- Dr. Mardy Leathers, Executive Vice President, Adaptive Construction Solutions
- Randy Bowman, President & CEO, International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET)
- Bradley Davis, Principal, Arete Ink
- Meghan Conan, Program Manager, ASTM International
- Karen Vieth, President & CEO, InSync Training
This compelling session will equip attendees with critical insights into strategic learning and development initiatives that foster organizational success and employee growth amidst the rapidly evolving global market. The discussion will cover a range of vital topics, including:
- Remote Workforce Enablement: Strategies for supporting and enhancing productivity among remote and hybrid teams.
- Cultivating a Continuous Learning Culture: Emphasizing the importance of upskilling and reskilling to navigate today's dynamic work environments.
- Fostering Sustainable Change: Employing strategic L&D methods to drive meaningful transformation within organizations.
- Leveraging Data Analytics in L&D: How data analytics can refine strategic learning development, tailoring programs to meet the workforce's changing needs more effectively.
- Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): Integrating DEI principles into L&D practices to create more inclusive and equitable learning environments.
"Adapting to the hybrid work model necessitates an innovative approach to L&D, ensuring resilience and promoting growth across organizations," stated Jennifer Hofmann. "This event represents a unique opportunity to gain perspectives from leaders across various industries on leveraging L&D for impactful, lasting change."
Registration for this must-attend event is now open. Those eager to revolutionize their L&D strategies for the hybrid workforce era are encouraged to secure their place: https://bit.ly/3Qa3NL8.
Event Details:
- Title: The Role of L&D in Redefining Workforce Development
- Date: May 2nd
- Time: 2 pm ET
- Location: Online
Don't miss this chance to join the conversation and contribute to shaping a more adaptable, skilled, and empowered workforce for the future.
About InSync Training: InSync Training is the leader in designing, delivering, and supporting top-tier hybrid and virtual learning solutions for organizations worldwide. As pioneers in the field, we have empowered thousands of organizations and individuals to transform how they train and support their people through virtual and hybrid learning programs. Offering both train-the-trainer and customized training solutions across all platforms and time zones, we are the award-winning experts in ensuring learner engagement and long-term retention. Key to our approach is the research-based InQuire Engagement Framework™, our proprietary methodology that leverages our breakthrough research on learner engagement to ensure optimal learning experiences that lead to stronger knowledge retention, better skills development, and improved business results.
