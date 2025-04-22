Intake Breathing Launches New Clear Bands--Discreet, All-Day Nasal Support for Better Breathing

Intake Breathing, the company behind the viral nasal breathing strip trusted by athletes, sleep optimizers & snorers, allergy sufferers, and those with nasal obstruction, today announced the official launch of its new Clear Bands, available starting April 22, 2025.
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intake Breathing, the company behind the viral nasal breathing strip trusted by athletes, sleep optimizers & snorers, allergy sufferers, and those with nasal obstruction, today announced the official launch of its new Clear Bands, available starting April 22, 2025.
Designed for ultimate discretion and comfort, Intake Clear Bands offer the same airflow support users have come to rely on—now in a crystal-clear, flexible material that blends seamlessly with any skin tone. Whether it's to power through a workout, manage a deviated septum, or stay clear during allergy season, Clear Bands provide subtle yet powerful support without the 'medical-device' look.
"Thousands of customers have asked us for a more discreet option they could wear to the gym, to work, or even to sleep without drawing attention," said Alex Hauck, Co-founder and CEO of Intake Breathing. "But we weren't going to rush it. We waited until we could perfect the look, the feel, and most importantly, preserve our promise of life-changing breathing. Clear Bands are the result of years of refinement and real customer feedback."
Engineered from medical-grade, shatterproof Nylon 12 and equipped with coated neodymium magnets for sweat resistance and durability, Clear Bands are built to stay in place all day and night—even through workouts and sleep.
Key features include:
- Crystal-clear, flexible design for discreet daily wear
- All-day, all-night hold for uninterrupted breathing
- Enhanced airflow without sacrificing appearance
- Ideal for deviated septums, workouts, and allergy relief
