Intake Breathing Launches New Clear Bands--Discreet, All-Day Nasal Support for Better Breathing

"Thousands of customers have asked us for a more discreet option they could wear to the gym, to work, or even to sleep without drawing attention," said Alex Hauck, Co-founder and CEO of Intake Breathing. "But we weren't going to rush it. We waited until we could perfect the look, the feel, and most importantly, preserve our promise of life-changing breathing. Clear Bands are the result of years of refinement and real customer feedback."

Engineered from medical-grade, shatterproof Nylon 12 and equipped with coated neodymium magnets for sweat resistance and durability, Clear Bands are built to stay in place all day and night—even through workouts and sleep.

Key features include:

Crystal-clear, flexible design for discreet daily wear

All-day, all-night hold for uninterrupted breathing

Enhanced airflow without sacrificing appearance

Ideal for deviated septums, workouts, and allergy relief

