Intech and Lenkbar Join Forces to Deliver Cutting-Edge Solutions Worldwide

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a landmark move set to transform the orthopedic industry, Intech, a global leader in Medical Device manufacturing, is thrilled to announce that it has acquired Lenkbar LLC, a Florida-based innovative Cutting Tool expert. This strategic partnership establishes a worldwide entity that combines broad capabilities in precision machining with unmatched expertise in grinding of cutting tools, setting new standards in quality, innovation, and customer service.

"I am very excited about this union of forces and the endless possibilities it holds for our customers. Together, we are poised to advance minimally invasive surgery, cutting tools, and sports medicine as we continue to push boundaries and articulate the future of Healthcare." - Laurent Pruvost, President and CEO of Intech

As a leading Medical Device manufacturing powerhouse, Intech has grown to become one of the most recognized orthopedics-dedicated CDMO (Contract Design and Manufacturing Organization) worldwide. Offering a true one-stop-shop platform, the company has been instrumental in supporting its customers around the globe with custom design and manufacturing of instruments, implants, cases and trays, as well as 3D-printed solutions. Intech's dedication to delivering top-notch quality devices has earned the Group, backed by Montagu, an esteemed reputation in the industry.

The addition of Lenkbar and its articulated FlexMetric® technology to the Intech family pushes the Group's offering to new heights. With an additional 30,000 sq. ft. facility in Naples, FL, Lenkbar adds vertically integrated capabilities that span from gun-drilling to grinding, taking drills, taps and handheld devices all the way to cleaning, passivation, and sterile packaging. Lenkbar's state-of-the-art infrastructure and cutting-edge technology have earned them a stellar reputation within the Trauma, Extremities, and Sports Medicine space.

"Lenkbar is delighted to join the Intech group. Working with Laurent and his team will not only bolster our footprint and portfolio of solutions but will also rapidly enable us to replicate critical processes at sister facilities." - Erik Papenfuss, President and CEO of Lenkbar

The merger of Intech and Lenkbar signifies a new era of growth and innovation in Orthopedics and beyond.

By combining strengths and expertise, the new group will deliver an unparalleled suite of products and services that are redefining the standard of care for patients around the world, from design and manufacturing to cleaning, passivation & sterile packaging.

Intech and Lenkbar will be exhibiting jointly at EuroSpine & NASS next month. The team looks forward to revealing a shared vision for the future and exploring new opportunities for tomorrow.

About Intech

A global player in the orthopedic market, Intech delivers unique solutions that better patients' lives around the world. Founded in 2000, the Group is proud to lead the way in the manufacturing of surgical instruments and implants, cases & trays, additive manufacturing and silicone handles. Powered by over 1,200 Intechers across the United States, France and Malaysia, Intech is a premiere engineering powerhouse capable of delivering manufacturing solutions anywhere, at any time.

About Lenkbar

By listening to the needs of today's Medical Device companies, Lenkbar brings intuition to innovation and delivers clinical values to medical device companies and patients. Home to the FlexMetric®, the industry's strongest flexible shaft, Lenkbar is sought out by medical device experts to assist in the development and production of highly specialized tools for OEMs worldwide.

