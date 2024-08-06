Integra Optics' New 10G SFP+ Transceiver Offers 120 km Reach

"By eliminating the need for amplification, we can offer a more cost-effective and simplified solution for long-distance network connections, without compromising on performance or reliability," said Senior Engineering Manager Diana Nottingham. Post this

The transceiver supports up to 120 km (74 miles) reach over single-mode fiber at 10 Gbps data rates, eliminating the need for costly and complex amplification. It complies with the industry-standard SFP+ multi-source agreement (MSA), ensuring broad compatibility with existing network equipment.

Additionally, it is designed to operate efficiently within a commercial temperature range of 0 to 70 degrees Celsius (32 to 158 degrees Fahrenheit), making it suitable for various environments. Available with coding for compatibility with several platforms, this transceiver ensures seamless integration into existing networks, enhancing flexibility and ease of deployment.

"By eliminating the need for amplification, we can offer a more cost-effective and simplified solution for long-distance network connections, without compromising on performance or reliability," said Senior Engineering Manager Diana Nottingham. "This product demonstrates our commitment to providing innovative and practical solutions that meet the demands of modern telecommunications."

Integra Optics' new 10G SFP+ 120 km transceiver is available and ready for immediate use. For more information on this product, please visit Integra Optics' website or call +1 (877) 402-3850.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optic components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why the company is 100% focused on uptime. Its mission is to ensure that customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. Its brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

