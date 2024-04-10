Integra Optics Unveils Groundbreaking XGS-PON & GPON Combo OLT SFP+ Optical Transceiver

"This module is designed to solve real-world networking challenges, offering unparalleled distance coverage, compliance with industry standards, temperature versatility and a simplified network design," said Senior Engineering Manager Marlena Miller. Post this

The product accommodates a wide range of operational conditions, offering both industrial operating temperature (-40° to +85° C) and commercial temperature (0° to +70° C) versions, making it suitable for various deployment scenarios.

A key advantage of the XGS-PON & GPON Combo OLT SFP+ module is the elimination of the need for external wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) equipment, simplifying network architectures and significantly reducing both construction and maintenance costs.

Furthermore, the module features a Digital Diagnostic Monitoring (DDM) interface as per the QSFP28 Multi-Source Agreement (MSA), enhancing network reliability through real-time monitoring and diagnostics.

"The integration of GPON and XGS-PON functionalities into a single optical module not only signifies a leap in technology but exemplifies our commitment to innovation and understanding the needs of the telecommunications sector," said Senior Engineering Manager Marlena Miller. "This module is designed to solve real-world networking challenges, offering unparalleled distance coverage, compliance with industry standards, temperature versatility and a simplified network design."

Integra Optics' new XGS-PON & GPON combo OLT SFP+ BiDi optical transceiver module is available and ready for immediate use. For details on this product, please visit Integra Optics' website. For inquiries, call +1 (877) 402-3850.

About Integra Optics:

As a global provider of carrier-grade fiber optic components, Integra Optics is the company that understands that business and consumer end users expect their internet and phones to work 100% of the time. That's why Integra Optics is 100% focused on uptime. Its mission is to ensure that its customers turn up services faster, build out the fiber networks they need to be competitive, and keep them up and running.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

