Integrate and Captello Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Event Lead Management for Global Customers

"Integrate is thrilled to partner with Captello, enhancing our enterprise customers' experience with top-tier technology and seamless service improvements," said Joe Perry, VP Sales & Partnerships at Integrate. "This collaboration not only simplifies operations and delivers measurable ROI, but also integrates leading data governance capabilities, ensuring robust data management and compliance. Together, we empower businesses to harness their data effectively and securely."

Candice Bakke, Senior Director of Global Partnerships at Captello, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to be chosen as the preferred solution for Integrate's customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier, secure, and scalable event solutions that empower organizations to excel. With Captello, Integrate customers can expect seamless transitions and ongoing innovation tailored to their evolving needs."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Expertise in Event Lead Management: With unmatched expertise in lead management and data governance, Integrate customers will get the platform performance they are used to for all top-funnel leads, i.e., content syndication, webinars, paid social, etc., for the events channel with Captello's advanced lead capture technology.

Enhanced Compliance and Security: Both companies share a strong commitment to data privacy and security. Integrate enables lead validation, standardization, de-duplication, and governance, resulting in 100% actionable leads passed through to MAP or CRM systems. Captello's adherence to global industry certifications aligns with Integrate's rigorous data privacy and security standards, ensuring the highest level of data protection and compliance.

Actionable Data: This partnership accelerates event follow-up with organized, error-free lead data ready for marketing and sales action.

Data-Driven Measurement: Integrate equips Captello customers with AI-powered insights for event performance, buying group engagement, and ROI reporting.

About Integrate

The Integrate platform manages and governs all lead data to ensure it is actionable and compliant, enabling enterprise B2B marketers to accelerate revenue growth while eliminating bad data. For more information, visit integrate.com.

About Captello

Captello provides comprehensive event lead management solutions, ensuring global availability, top-tier security, and customizable options for all event types. Their commitment to innovation and customer support defines their role as a leader in the event technology industry. For more information, visit captello.com.

