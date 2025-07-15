Integrate and Demand Metric Survey Finds Lead Data Quality a Critical Barrier to B2B Marketing Growth

"At Integrate, we believe the future belongs to revenue teams who prioritize data precision, automate governance, and build with compliance from the start," said Mehul Nagrani, CEO of Integrate. Post this

The report found that manual workflows and out-of-the-box tools continue to underdeliver. Close to half of marketing teams spend more than ten hours per month on data hygiene and lead management. Additionally, 55% of respondents find their current tools inadequate for data cleansing and enrichment, underscoring the urgent need for advanced, automated solutions.

The report also examines the state of data compliance. While data privacy regulations remain a top concern for B2B marketers, only 31% express complete confidence in their compliance efforts, spotlighting a massive industry challenge and opportunity. Furthermore, 34% of organizations have experienced reputational or financial harm due to lapses in privacy and data governance.

Despite these challenges, many organizations are taking steps to improve their data infrastructure. The research reveals that 92% are considering or have already invested in platforms that automate lead data governance, signaling the emergence of a new standard for revenue marketing operations.

"B2B organizations are increasingly recognizing that scalable data orchestration is no longer optional," said John Follett, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Demand Metric. "This research shows that companies are moving beyond manual fixes and embracing scalable data orchestration, reclaiming valuable time, optimizing pipeline velocity, and establishing more resilient, compliant revenue engines. It's a clear signal that marketing operations is evolving into a strategic, data-driven function."

The "State of Marketing Data 2025" report draws from the perspectives of over 200 senior marketing operations and demand generation professionals. The report presents a blueprint for diagnosing data pain points, operationalizing compliance, and deploying precision tools that drive trust, transparency, and measurable business impact.

To learn more, download the full "State of Marketing Data 2025" report.

