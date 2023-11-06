Integrate Appoints Tony Uphoff as President of Pipeline360

"With a world-class team, a robust roadmap committed to delivering unmatched value to its customers, and the backing of Audax, a top-tier privacy equity firm, Pipeline360 has both a solid foundation and enormous growth potential," said Tony Uphoff, President, Pipeline360 Post this

Most recently, Uphoff led Thomasnet.com through a transformative turnaround and growth phase, culminating in its acquisition by Xometry, a prominent player in the on-demand manufacturing marketplace, for $300M in December 2021.

"With a world-class team, a robust roadmap committed to delivering unmatched value to its customers, and the backing of Audax, a top-tier privacy equity firm, Pipeline360 has both a solid foundation and enormous growth potential," said Uphoff. "I'm thrilled to be joining Pipeline360 as President at this critical juncture to help lead the next phase of growth and innovation."

Uphoff also serves as an Acceleration Economy Analyst and a mentor at startup accelerator MuckerLab, and has been a board member at Software and Information Industry Association (SIIA), Linfield College, and HIMSS Media. In 2020, Uphoff's excellence in journalism and media was further celebrated with the prestigious McAllister Fellowship Award from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

Integrate recently announced the launch of its SaaS and Pipeline360 business units. To learn more, visit our blog "Empowering Our Customers: Unveiling Integrate's Specialized Business Units – SaaS and Pipeline360 Media."

About Integrate

Integrate empowers marketing campaigns by orchestrating, governing, and measuring across numerous demand channels. Their tools help marketers craft cross-channel buyer experiences, uphold data integrity, assess program impact, and strategize future investments. Integrate collaborates with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to execute cross-channel, account-based demand strategies. For more information, visit www.integrate.com or www.pipeline-360.com or engage with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

