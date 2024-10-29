Integrate Introduces New Features to Conquer Lead Chaos Across Channels

Marketers today struggle to manage disconnected lead data from various channels. These new features help eliminate that chaos by making it easier to consolidate, govern, and optimize leads from all sources," said Aaron Mahimainathan, Chief Product Officer at Integrate Post this

These new features align with Integrate's vision to make all lead data actionable, compliant, and seamlessly integrated across marketing efforts. The enhanced platform equips enterprise marketers to manage lead data from diverse sources with greater efficiency—from ingestion to analysis and governance—ultimately driving better outcomes and stronger ROI.

"Marketers today struggle to manage disconnected lead data from various channels. These new features help eliminate that chaos by making it easier to consolidate, govern, and optimize leads from all sources," said Aaron Mahimainathan, Chief Product Officer at Integrate. "This release represents a significant step toward our goal of enabling marketers to transform their lead management strategies and extract meaningful insights to improve campaign outcomes and drive revenue."

Key Features in the Latest Release:

Custom Channels and Partners: Marketers can now organize leads by custom channels, providing greater visibility into campaign performance and more accurate tracking across sources.

Enhanced List Upload: With the new list upload tool, users can easily ingest lead lists from multiple sources, ensuring data is clean and free from duplicates—reducing manual work and errors.

Conversion Insights Dashboard: The new dashboard provides real-time insights into conversions by channel and campaign, helping marketers optimize their spend and drive ROI more effectively.

AI-Powered Multiple Buying Groups: Marketers can now define and configure multiple buying groups within the same target account, segmenting leads by persona, geography, or product line to engage the right contacts more effectively.

These features demonstrate Integrate's commitment to helping enterprise marketers manage and govern their lead data across all marketing channels—whether from content syndication, webinars, live events, social media, lists, or corporate websites.

