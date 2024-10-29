Integrate Introduces New Features to Conquer Lead Chaos Across Channels

Latest innovations help marketers streamline multi-channel lead management, enhance compliance, measure marketing results, and drive revenue growth
BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrate, a leader in enterprise lead management, today announced the release of several new features designed to revolutionize how B2B marketers capture, organize, and govern lead data across multiple channels. These enhancements mark a major milestone in Integrate's evolution into a comprehensive multi-channel Lead Management Platform, empowering marketers to eliminate fragmented data and ensure compliance while accelerating revenue.
"Marketing leaders worldwide tell us they need a platform that makes their data work harder, keeps them compliant, and aligns seamlessly with sales," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate. "Our newest enhancements answer that need, allowing marketers to focus on growth and operational efficiency rather than data management challenges."
These new features align with Integrate's vision to make all lead data actionable, compliant, and seamlessly integrated across marketing efforts. The enhanced platform equips enterprise marketers to manage lead data from diverse sources with greater efficiency—from ingestion to analysis and governance—ultimately driving better outcomes and stronger ROI.
"Marketers today struggle to manage disconnected lead data from various channels. These new features help eliminate that chaos by making it easier to consolidate, govern, and optimize leads from all sources," said Aaron Mahimainathan, Chief Product Officer at Integrate. "This release represents a significant step toward our goal of enabling marketers to transform their lead management strategies and extract meaningful insights to improve campaign outcomes and drive revenue."
Key Features in the Latest Release:
- Custom Channels and Partners: Marketers can now organize leads by custom channels, providing greater visibility into campaign performance and more accurate tracking across sources.
- Enhanced List Upload: With the new list upload tool, users can easily ingest lead lists from multiple sources, ensuring data is clean and free from duplicates—reducing manual work and errors.
- Conversion Insights Dashboard: The new dashboard provides real-time insights into conversions by channel and campaign, helping marketers optimize their spend and drive ROI more effectively.
- AI-Powered Multiple Buying Groups: Marketers can now define and configure multiple buying groups within the same target account, segmenting leads by persona, geography, or product line to engage the right contacts more effectively.
These features demonstrate Integrate's commitment to helping enterprise marketers manage and govern their lead data across all marketing channels—whether from content syndication, webinars, live events, social media, lists, or corporate websites.
Visit our blog, "Conquer Lead Chaos: Introducing New Lead Management Capabilities," to learn more about these unique lead management capabilities.
About Integrate
Integrate is a leader in enterprise lead management, providing B2B marketers with tools to manage, govern, and optimize lead data across channels. With a focus on ensuring data is actionable and compliant, Integrate helps companies streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and eliminate bad data. To learn more, please visit www.integrate.com
Media Contact
Erica Perng, Integrate, 1 623-289-6990, [email protected], www.integrate.com

