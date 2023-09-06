Integrate One-Click Document Scanning into Gmail, Outlook, and Salesforce

This new Chrome Extension eliminates the time-consuming process of scanning documents, combining files, and attaching them to emails or CRM platforms, offering users a seamless and efficient web scanning workflow. Tweet this

The extension is a part of the Dynamic Web TWAIN ecosystem, a browser-based document scanning SDK for developing web applications to scan documents in all common web browsers and platforms. Developers integrate this tool to build a robust web application for their end users to benefit from high-speed, feature-rich, enterprise-grade document scanning.

For anyone who is looking for browser-based document scanning, Dynamsoft Document Scanner Chrome Extension takes integrated scanning applications to the next level which is more convenient, and suitable for anyone to enjoy seamless web scanning for free.

The Document Scanner Chrome Extension integrates a scan icon into web apps such as Gmail, Outlook, and Salesforce. By clicking this icon, users are presented with a scanning dialog, allowing them to scan and attach documents as attachments or images instantly. Currently, the extension's supported web apps include Gmail, Outlook, and Salesforce and the supported browsers are Chrome and Edge browsers on the Windows, macOS, and Linux platforms.

Getting started is easy. Anyone could install the extension from the Chrome web store. The user would then see a scanner icon in their web app. To initiate a scan for the first time, click the scanner icon and follow the prompt to complete a one-time setup.

About Dynamic Web TWAIN

The Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK provides cross-browser and cross-platform document scanning support for web applications. Developers need only write a handful of lines of JavaScript code to enable document scanning, uploading, editing, and processing. This turns otherwise months of work into just days. The SDK works across Android®, iOS®, Linux®, macOS® or Windows® devices.

Pricing and Availability

The Document Scanner Chrome Extension is currently free for anyone to use in Gmail, Outlook, and Salesforce. Dynamic Web TWAIN SDK is available to be downloaded and purchased at the company's website. The company also offers Dynamic .NET TWAIN for developing scan and image capture components for desktop document management applications. A Dynamsoft Barcode Reader SDK is also offered to create barcode reading applications. Finally, a Dynamsoft Label Recognition SDK provides a fast method to localize and extract critical data on the typical store or warehouse tags using OCR. Complete pricing information can be requested at the website. Multiple award-winning technical support channels are offered with an SDK purchase including, email, live chat, web meetings, and phone.

About Dynamsoft Corp.

Dynamsoft Corp. provides enterprise-class TWAIN™ software development kits (SDK), a Barcode Reader SDK, and a Label Recognition SDK to help developers meet document imaging, scanning, barcode reader applications requirements when developing web, desktop, or mobile document management and label reading applications. The imaging SDKs help today's businesses seeking to migrate from wasteful paper-based workflows to efficient paperless electronic document and records management. Thousands of customers use Dynamsoft's solutions. Customers include 3M®; EMC®; FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.; Fujitsu®; GE®; H&R Block®; HP®; IBM®, Intel®; Infosys®; Lockheed Martin®; Olympus®; Philips®; PricewaterhouseCoopers®; Samsung®; Siemens®; Symantec®; Unisys®; Verizon®; and more. Dynamsoft is an ISO 27001-certified organization and an associate member of the TWAIN Working Group that develops TWAIN standards. The company was founded in 2003. More information is available at http://www.dynamsoft.com.

Note: Whether noted or not, references to certain words may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

