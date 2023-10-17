Integrate Ushers in New Era of B2B Data Privacy Protection with Data Guardian

"Data privacy isn't just a compliance checkbox; it's the cornerstone of trust in our digital age," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate Tweet this

"Data privacy isn't just a compliance checkbox; it's the cornerstone of trust in our digital age," said Jeremy Bloom, co-founder and CEO of Integrate. "Data Guardian provides an extra layer of data protection to safeguard your customer's information, your brand integrity, and long-term success."

In a world where some of the world's leading brands have faced over $4.1 billion in data privacy penalties in 2023 alone, Data Guardian serves as a shield against potential legal pitfalls. Data Guardian's algorithms analyze lead data to assess lead quality and credibility. Lead data undergoes rigorous compliance audits to ensure adherence to emerging privacy regulations. These efforts create a paper trail documenting a brand's best good-faith efforts to maintain privacy standards in an increasingly complex digital world.

Data Guardian offers:

Direct Media Partner Lead Audit to ensure content syndication lead compliance.

Direct Media Partner Trust and Reliability Scores that benchmarks performance standards to ensure the best performance, highest lead quality, and budget optimization.

Data Subject Lead Verify to certify that leads are 100% marketable and secure another layer of assurance that privacy and compliance regulations are being upheld.

To learn more about Data Guardian, visit our blog "Introducing Data Guardian: Empowering Marketers Through Better Data Privacy and Compliance."

About Integrate

Integrate empowers marketing campaigns by orchestrating, governing, and measuring across numerous demand channels. Their tools help marketers craft cross-channel buyer experiences, uphold data integrity, assess program impact, and strategize future investments. Integrate collaborates with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to execute Precision Demand Marketing strategies. The Demand Acceleration Platform by Integrate delivers personalized buying experiences, reaching the right buyer with the appropriate message at the optimal time, converting more leads into revenue. For more information, please visit www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Erica Perng, Integrate, 1 623-289-6990, [email protected], www.integrate.com

SOURCE Integrate