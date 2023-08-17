Integrate Wins "Best Overall MarTech Solution" 3 Years in a Row in 6th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

"Integrate is uniquely positioned to provide our customers with a centralized platform that can both acquire customers and nurture them through the buying journey, and we're grateful that MarTech Breakthrough recognizes its unique place in the martech space," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO at Integrate Tweet this

"Integrate is uniquely positioned to provide our customers with a centralized platform that can both acquire customers and nurture them through the buying journey, and we're grateful that MarTech Breakthrough recognizes its unique place in the martech space," said Jeremy Bloom, CEO at Integrate. "At Integrate, we remain committed to making it easy and seamless for B2B marketing teams to enable precision in how their data sources connect, data accuracy and compliance, and the ability to measure campaigns across channels."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"Integrate's Demand Acceleration Platform allows marketers to put buyers and the actual process of buying first. With Integrate, marketers create buyer trust, instill confidence, and facilitate engagement to accelerate the pipeline with precision. That makes it our choice for 'Best Overall MarTech Solution'," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "The job is no longer to convince buyers to buy, but to help them buy. Integrate is offering a more precise, connected, and flexible marketing strategy that meets buyers where they are and when they want."

Integrate is a trusted partner for enterprise and high-growth companies like Salesforce, Microsoft, Oracle, Adobe, Akamai, Splunk, and others.

About Integrate

Integrate empowers marketing campaigns by orchestrating, governing, and measuring across numerous demand channels. Their tools help marketers craft cross-channel buyer experiences, uphold data integrity, assess program impact, and strategize future investments. Integrate collaborates with high-growth and enterprise organizations like Salesforce, Microsoft, Akamai, and Pluralsight to execute Precision Demand Marketing strategies. The Demand Acceleration Platform by Integrate delivers personalized buying experiences, reaching the right buyer with the appropriate message at the optimal time, converting more leads into revenue. For more information, please visit www.integrate.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit‥MarTechBreakthrough.com.

