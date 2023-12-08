AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024
MILWAUKEE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.
On Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:15 am – 12:15 pm (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, three AAEA members will speak at the session "Integrated Assessment Models (IAMs) for Navigating the Intersections of Agriculture, Climate Change, Trade and Water Quality."
Discussant(s)
Catherine Louise Kling, Cornell University
Presentations in this session include (speakers are listed first):
Nutrient Management in the Mississippi River Basin Under Climate Change
- Jing Liu, Purdue University
- Kelsie Ferin, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A Dynamic Regional Integrated Assessment Model to Assess the Impacts of Deglobalization and Environmental Stewardship on the Regional Economy and Water Quality
- Junyoung Jeong, Ohio State University
- Yongyang Cai, Ohio State University
- Brian Cultice, Ohio State University
- Elena Irwin, Ohio State University
- Jeff Bielicki, Ohio State University
U.S.-China Agricultural Trade and Environmental Outcomes: The Case of Nutrient Runoff to the Gulf of Mexico
- Levan Elbakidze, West Virginia University
- Yuelu Xu, Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research
- Philip W. Gassman, Iowa State University
- Haw Yen, Bayer Crop Science
- Jeffrey G. Arnold, USDA
ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.
