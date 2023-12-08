AAEA members present research at ASSA 2024

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AAEA invites media to attend their sessions at the ASSA 2024 Annual Meeting in San Antonio, TX.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:15 am – 12:15 pm (CST) at the Grand Hyatt, three AAEA members will speak at the session "Integrated Assessment Models (IAMs) for Navigating the Intersections of Agriculture, Climate Change, Trade and Water Quality."

Catherine Louise Kling, Cornell University

Nutrient Management in the Mississippi River Basin Under Climate Change

Jing Liu, Purdue University

Kelsie Ferin, University of Wisconsin-Madison

A Dynamic Regional Integrated Assessment Model to Assess the Impacts of Deglobalization and Environmental Stewardship on the Regional Economy and Water Quality

Junyoung Jeong, Ohio State University

Yongyang Cai, Ohio State University

Brian Cultice, Ohio State University

Elena Irwin, Ohio State University

Jeff Bielicki, Ohio State University

U.S.-China Agricultural Trade and Environmental Outcomes: The Case of Nutrient Runoff to the Gulf of Mexico

Levan Elbakidze, West Virginia University

Yuelu Xu, Manaaki Whenua-Landcare Research

Philip W. Gassman, Iowa State University

Haw Yen, Bayer Crop Science

Jeffrey G. Arnold, USDA

View all of the AAEA sessions taking place at the 2024 ASSA Meeting on the AAEA website: https://www.aaea.org/meetings/aaea-at-assa-annual-meeting/aaea-at-2024-assa-annual-meeting

If you are interested in attending the session in person, please contact Allison Ware in the AAEA Business Office.

ABOUT AAEA: Established in 1910, the Agricultural & Applied Economics Association (AAEA) is the leading professional association for agricultural and applied economists, with 2,500 members in more than 60 countries. Members of the AAEA work in academic or government institutions as well as in industry and not-for-profit organizations, and engage in a variety of research, teaching, and outreach activities in the areas of agriculture, the environment, food, health, and international development. The AAEA publishes three journals, the Journal of the Agricultural and Applied Economics Association (an open access journal), the American Journal of Agricultural Economics and Applied Economic Perspectives & Policy, as well as the online magazine Choices and the online open access publication series Applied Economics Teaching Resources. To learn more, visit http://www.aaea.org.

Allison Ware, Agricultural & Applied Economics Association, 414-918-3190, [email protected], www.aaea.org

