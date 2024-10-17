Integrated Beverage Group Acquires Firesteed Cellars in Oregon's Willamette Valley

"We're excited to welcome Firesteed Cellars to the IBG family," said Oren Lewin, CEO of IBG. "For over 30 years, Firesteed has been respected for its quality wines and land stewardship, a legacy we're proud to continue. The brand's roots and sustainable focus align perfectly with our mission" Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Firesteed Cellars to the IBG family," said Oren Lewin, CEO of IBG. "For over 30 years, Firesteed has been respected for the quality of their wines and tradition of land stewardship, a legacy we are proud to continue. The brand's Willamette Valley roots and commitment to sustainable winemaking perfectly align with our mission."

Firesteed strengthens IBG's presence in the Willamette Valley, complementing IBG's existing portfolio of Oregon wines, which include Duck Pond Cellars and Rascal Wines.

"As a company, we believe in the potential of Oregon wines," continued Lewin. "Firesteed is truly a jewel. We are excited to build on its history and reputation and guide the brand to even greater heights."

About Integrated Beverage Group

Founded in 2015, Integrated Beverage Group is dedicated to producing high-quality wines while championing sustainability and innovation. The company owns a diverse portfolio of brands, including Duck Pond Cellars, Rascal Wines, Lifevine Wines, and now Firesteed Cellars. IBG's mission is to create exceptional wines that reflect the land while preserving the environment for future generations.

About Firesteed

Firesteed Cellars, founded in 1992 in Oregon's Willamette Valley, is known for crafting premium wines that showcase the region's distinctive terroir. With a focus on sustainability, Firesteed produces wines across a range of varietals, including Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, and Riesling, earning top accolades for quality and excellence. Firesteed was acquired by Vintage Wine Estates in 2017.

[email protected]

