Integrated Dermatology Welcomes Dr. Raina Bembry to Integrated Dermatology of Fairfax

Dr. Bembry joins Integrated Dermatology of Fairfax, specializing in medical dermatology, skin cancer treatment, and pediatric dermatology.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Dermatology is pleased to announce the addition of Raina Bembry, M.D., to its team of expert dermatologists at Integrated Dermatology of Fairfax in Virginia. Dr. Bembry, who specializes in a wide range of treatments, is now accepting new patients at the practice. Her expertise in both medical and cosmetic dermatology will elevate the quality of care available to the Fairfax and surrounding communities.

Dr. Bembry is a board-certified dermatologist specializing in medical dermatology, skin cancer treatment, and pediatric dermatology. She brings a dedicated focus to providing inclusive care for diverse patients, including expertise in treating skin of color.

A native of northern New Jersey, Dr. Bembry earned her medical degree from Howard University College of Medicine in Washington, D.C., where she developed a deep appreciation for the DMV area and its community. She completed her internship at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in Newark before pursuing a clinical research fellowship in contact dermatitis at Duke University Medical Center. During this time, she made significant contributions to the field, co-authoring several articles in prestigious scientific journals such as DermWorld and Journal of Investigative Dermatology. Dr. Bembry completed her residency at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, where she served as chief resident in her final year.

Dr. Bembry is an active Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a member of the Skin of Color Society, reflecting her ongoing commitment to staying at the forefront of best dermatologic practices.

About Integrated Dermatology

Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Integrated Dermatology is one of the largest providers of dermatology services, empowering doctors nationwide through practice acquisitions, physician partnerships and new practice formations. Founded in 2004, the company operates in more than 28 states and enables its dermatologists to maintain their medical autonomy. With a doctor-driven philosophy and focus on high-quality patient care, Integrated Dermatology provides unparalleled back-office support, including accounting, payroll, human resources and much more. The company also offers career opportunities for dermatologists seeking to join an established practice. For more information, visit www.mydermgroup.com.

