Integrated Energy-Efficient Hybrid Façade Patents Available on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market

This exceptional technology seamlessly integrates advanced shading, solar thermal, and solar panel functionalities into building façade elements and windows. It empowers buildings to generate electricity from sunlight, efficiently capture solar heat, and dynamically control shading, leading to energy-efficient and sustainable architectural solutions.

We invite manufacturers of windows, façade elements, and solar modules to explore the boundless potential of this patent portfolio. By investing in this portfolio, companies can tap into a rapidly expanding market that demands energy-efficient and multifunctional building materials.

