Integrated Reality Labs (IRL) Launches its First Game and Welcomes Leaders in Gaming and Consumer Technology to its Board

IRL will release its first real-world multiplayer title, "SLAP", in the United States, United Kingdom, and Middle East. Bruce Hack becomes IRL's Board Chairman and fellow New York Angels member Sukriti Chadha joins IRL's Board as Director.
PORTLAND, Maine, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrated Reality Labs, Inc. (IRL), a startup bringing multiplayer mobile games into the real world with its patent-pending spatial technology system, the Gravity Engine, today announced the appointments of IRL's new Chairman, Bruce Hack, who formerly served as the Executive Vice Chairman of Activision Blizzard, and IRL's new Board member, Sukriti Chadha, a product leader with a decade of experience growing iconic consumer apps. These Board members will provide strategic guidance to IRL as the company launches its first real-world multiplayer game, SLAP, next quarter.
SLAP is powered by IRL's Gravity Engine, which uses mobile device sensors and wireless communication to enable low-latency multiplayer games in the real world with real friends. SLAP's commercial launch will focus on growth across the United States, United Kingdom, and Middle East, the three regions with the strongest traction during a successful beta test in 2025. SLAP's user growth has doubled each month for the last 3 months since the Company began soft launching the app, and the game has now been played in 98% of all countries around the world.
"Integrated Reality Labs is operating in an emerging sector of interactive entertainment," said Hack. "The team has developed a powerful engine that unlocks new forms of real-world gameplay, which players around the world are already embracing with great enthusiasm. I am very excited to help IRL's exceptional leadership team accelerate its global expansion this year and beyond."
Hack and Chadha will bring years of expertise in videogames and consumer apps to IRL's Board as the company enters this new phase of growth. Bruce Hack was formerly the Executive Vice Chairman of Activision Blizzard and was principal in the creation of the company in 2008, at which point it was the world's largest pure video game company. He had previously served as CEO of Vivendi Games, where he oversaw the launch of the defining PC multiplayer game of the 2000's, Blizzard's "World of Warcraft."
Sukriti Chadha is a seasoned product leader with over a decade of experience building and scaling multi-billion-dollar consumer tech products at StubHub, DoorDash, Spotify and Yahoo Finance. Chadha is a thought leader in inclusive product development and is the author of the definitive book on accessibility design. Hack and Chadha will serve as Board members alongside fellow directors and IRL Co-Founders Lauren Steidl, Ian Andolsek, and Scott Nissenbaum.
"Bruce Hack and Sukriti Chadha are key mentors and strategists for IRL, and their decision to deepen their involvement in the company is an endorsement of our team's early execution and the real-world gaming category," said Lauren Steidl, CEO and Co-Founder of IRL.
About Integrated Reality Labs
Integrated Reality Labs, Inc. (IRL) is building technology for multiplayer mobile games that get players off the couch to connect, compete, and go viral with real friends in the real world. IRL's proprietary, patent-pending "Gravity Engine" technology uses mobile device sensors and wireless communication to enable low-latency multiplayer games outside in physical spaces. The company's first game, SLAP, is commercially launching in Q2 2026. The long-term vision is to turn the Gravity Engine into the foundation of a creator ecosystem where people can build, share, and monetize their own real-world multiplayer games. Learn more at https://www.playslap.com/irl. Get in the game at https://apps.apple.com/us/app/slap-water-wars-social-games/id6447382747.
Media Contact
Kevin Jurrens, Integrated Relaity Labs, 1 6093066418, [email protected], https://www.playslap.com/irl
SOURCE Integrated Reality Labs
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