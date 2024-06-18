Integrated Systems Solutions (ISS) Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

Steve James, Company President and CEO responded to this selection, "ISS is grateful for this award which helps to substantiate our approach to doing business, take great care of the team and they will focus on the mission success of the client." Post this

Tysons Corner, VA June 18, 2024 - ISS has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

Integrated Systems Solutions, Inc. (ISS) is a service disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that provides high-value professional services including program management, systems engineering, communications and outreach, and Information Technology support for Federal agencies.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Steve James, Company President and CEO responded to this selection, "ISS is grateful for this award which helps to substantiate our approach to doing business, take great care of the team and they will focus on the mission success of the client."

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best—and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

About ISS

ISS was formed in 2008 at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The company remains a NOAA-centric small business contractor but along the way ISS has also supported 10 federal and state level agencies. Data management and data analytics is a rapidly expanding area of focus for the company and along with that focus comes a heightened interest in how Artificial Intelligence can now work its way into the company's client portfolio. The company is a certified ISO 9001:2015 firm and CMMI Level 3 appraised for service delivery.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contact

