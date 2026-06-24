Integrating Data Literacy is the Next Frontier in Lacrosse: STATDOG Powers Seven Championships and Historic Team Turnarounds

Coaches who integrate real-time lacrosse analytics into program culture achieve competitive advantages. Establishing and evaluating performance metrics is proving to be as vital to team success as strength training, conditioning, nutrition, skills development, and on-field execution.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- STATDOG, the industry-leading sports science and lacrosse analytics platform, today published performance improvement results from high school lacrosse teams utilizing the STATDOG platform during the 2026 season. All team rating and ranking data are sourced from LaxNumbers.

The results provide empirical confirmation of a vital new paradigm in the sport: lacrosse programs that actively integrate Data Literacy into their coaching, player evaluations, and decision-making are experiencing unprecedented performance increases and championship outcomes. By treating real-time statistical insight as a structural element of athlete development, these programs are charting a historic competitive roadmap.

2026 Cohort Highlights:

30% of Programs Using STATDOG Advanced to Regional or State Finals

7 Championship Titles Secured

7 State and Regional Runners-up

61% of Participating Teams Increased or Statistically Maintained Their National Power Ranking Year-Over-Year

100% of STATDOG teams experienced the value of integrating data literacy into their program culture.

The power of live lacrosse data to dictate season success was vividly demonstrated by Western Reserve Academy (WRA). Leveraging STATDOG's intuitive interface, live dashboards, and aggregated analytics gave WRA a clear view of the bigger picture, identified subtle strengths and weaknesses, and allowed the staff to make meaningful adjustments throughout the season. WRA surged from a 2025 baseline win percentage of 0.714 to 0.933 in 2026. This 31% performance improvement drove the team straight to a near-perfect 99.99 rating and the #1 National Ranking on LaxNumbers, culminating in a historic Midwest Scholastic Lacrosse Association (MSLA) Championship title.

"I love STATDOG and found the data to be extremely valuable throughout the season," commented Dylan Sheridan, Head Coach at Western Reserve Academy. "The app allowed us to give our players a comprehensive understanding of how different phases of the game impact one another and, ultimately, influence outcomes. Rather than relying on assumptions or gut feelings, we were able to have objective conversations rooted in evidence."

Across a streamlined sampling of premier high school programs, the evidence remains undeniable: integrating data literacy builds champions. Delbarton School returned to the top of New Jersey, winning the NJSIAA Championship, climbing 13 positions to the number 15 ranked team in the nation.

"STATDOG proved to be invaluable this past season," commented Matt Kovachick, Head Coach at Delbarton. "The platform's analytics are clear, accurate, and insightful, making STATDOG an excellent tool for in-game sideline analytics and post-game review for player and team development."

Georgetown Prep transformed its program culture, triggering a spectacular 62% win percentage delta and claiming the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) Championship. Malvern Prep likewise embedded data literacy into their strategy, translating live-tracked insights into an Inter-Ac League and PAISAA State Championship banner and an elite top 5 national rank. Powerhouse St. Ignatius in San Francisco, using STATDOG, returned to the top podium with the CIF Central Coast Section (CCS) Championship.

Beyond the top of the national rankings, STATDOG is proving that integrating data literacy isn't a luxury reserved exclusively for already-elite programs—it is a universal equalizer for teams at every level of the sport. The platform serves as the ultimate catalyst for any program seeking foundational performance turnarounds. Weston High School validated the platform's impact by skyrocketing an astronomical 1,007 positions up the national leaderboard, finishing an epic season as CIAC Class M State Champions.

"STATDOG helped us out in so many ways," noted Bill Rexford, Head Coach at Weston High School. "It's not just the real-time stats; it's knowing at halftime what to focus on to get better. There were many times when the scoreboard said one thing and STATDOG barked another, so we could stay the course and believe in the plan. In short, STATDOG helped us stay in a good mental state, calm down our collective amygdalae, stay out of fight-or-flight mode, and be a more composed team. Staying present helps us be successful, and STATDOG helped us stay present."

"These outcomes are not just about ranks or rings; what's important is that integrating data literacy drives player and team development at all levels," stated Mike Kidd, Founder & CEO of STATDOG. "In the modern lacrosse landscape, real-time data is grossly undervalued and completely lacking for most high school programs. Our platform drives deeper understanding of the game for both players and coaches. STATDOG empowers coaching staffs to capture, view, track, and analyze data in real-time, completely reshaping how game-day and season adjustments are executed."

Editor's Note: See attached 2026 Cohort Performance Data.jpg for statistical data sampling table detailing year-over-year win percentages, ratings, national ranking deltas, and postseason outcomes.

Integrating Data Literacy This Off-Season

Coaching staffs, athletic directors, and stat managers ready to integrate true data literacy into their team culture can deploy the platform immediately. STATDOG offers one simple, transparent annual plan with no hidden fees or per-player seat licenses: $499.00 per year, per team.

To schedule a live platform walkthrough or to review additional cohort case studies, visit https://statdog.live/contact or contact the team directly at [email protected] .

About STATDOG

STATDOG, owned and operated by Sports Data Partners, LLC of Orlando, Florida, is the premier sports science lacrosse statistics and analytics platform. Combining over a decade of data science research with cutting-edge software development, STATDOG empowers coaches at high school, collegiate, and international levels with the actionable real-time insights needed to build leadership, grit, and competitive advantages. Build champions with live lacrosse data! Learn more at www.statdog.live .

Media Contact

Michael Kidd, Sports Data Partners, LLC dba STATDOG, 1 6097590627, [email protected], https://statdog.live/

SOURCE Sports Data Partners, LLC dba STATDOG