MILWAUKEE, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2025 AAEA Annual Meeting Track Session sponsored by AAEA's Agricultural Finance and Management Section (AFM) and Land, Water, and Environmental Economics Section (ENV), "Integrating Solar Farming on Cropland and the Potential for Agrivoltaics" will examine how solar farms are increasingly being placed on cropland and raising concerns and community opposition to diverting land from food crops. An emerging technological alternative to integrating solar energy on cropland is through agrivoltaics, that co-locates solar panels with agricultural production on the same land, with crops being grown underneath or in between panels. The first presentation will describe the changing landscape for solar generation on cropland and the farm and farmer characteristics of the adopters of small-scale solar. The second presentation will describe the public perceptions and attitudes about solar energy systems and agrivoltaics. The third presentation examines the profitability and risks associated with various configurations of agrivoltaics. The last presentation examines the economic and land use implications of alternative configurations of agrivoltaics and discusses conditions which it can mitigate the food vs fuel competition.

Presentations in this session:

Farmers Going Solar: Who and where are farms using small-scale solar panels?

Karen Maguire, USDA

Does More Knowledge Mean More Support? Exploring Information, Knowledge, and Perception of Solar Projects

Hongli Feng, Iowa State University

The Food vs Fuel Debate all Over Again: Is Agrivoltaics the Solution?

Pedro Diaz Cachay, Purdue University

Land Sparing vs Sharing: Integrating Solar Energy Generation on Cropland

Madhu Khanna, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

This session will take place on July 29 from 2:45 pm – 4:15 pm in the Sheraton Denver Downtown Hotel in the Plaza Court 1 room.

