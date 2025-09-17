Integreon Appoints Bill Carter, former CEO of ALM, to Board of Directors

"With its innovative and client-centric approach, Integreon is leading the transformation in legal and business solutions," said Bill Carter, Operating Partner at EagleTree Capital. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to Integreon's board. His deep experience in legal and business services combined with his leadership and collaborative approach will be instrumental as we broaden our capabilities and amplify our global impact," said Subroto Mukerji, CEO of Integreon.

At ALM, Carter oversaw the organization's digital transformation and increased its event-driven engagement. He held previous executive roles at Thomson Reuters, LexisNexis and other leading organizations. Carter's appointment strengthens Integreon's ability to seize new opportunities in a rapidly changing market.

"With its innovative and client-centric approach, Integreon is leading the transformation in legal and business solutions," said Carter. "I look forward to working with Subroto, the leadership team, and my fellow board members to build on the company's momentum and deliver even greater value to clients."

Carter earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science at Tulane University, a master's degree in computer science from Georgia Tech and a Master of Business Administration with honors from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

"Bill has demonstrated exceptional leadership and true vision throughout his career and will be a tremendous asset to Integreon's board," said Anup Bagaria, Co-Managing Partner of EagleTree. "Bill's strategic insights and perspectives will be invaluable to Integreon's growth and technology enablement strategy," added Rohan Rai, Partner at EagleTree.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of outsourced legal, creative and business solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 4,000+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email [email protected], visit www.integreon.com or follow Integreon at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About EagleTree Capital:

EagleTree Capital is a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm, with $4.8 billion of assets under management, that has completed over 45 private equity investments and over 105 add-on transactions over the past 20+ years. EagleTree primarily invests in North America in the following sectors: business services, consumer, and specialty industrial. For more information, visit www.eagletree.com or find EagleTree on LinkedIn.

