Integreon Honored with Prestigious Partnership Award at Toyota's Indirect Procurement Supplier Conference

"This award is a testament to the trust we've built over the past four years and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful legal support that evolves alongside Toyota's business needs." - Reshmi Paul, Vice President, Global Accounts & US Delivery - Contracts at Integreon Post this

Since the partnership's inception, Integreon has provided a fully onshore team of professionals working in close collaboration with Toyota's legal team, providing integrated support that enhances efficiency and enables focus on strategic priorities. Through an embedded delivery model, Integreon's professionals engage directly with Toyota's legal and business stakeholders to support commercial objectives and scalability.

"On behalf of the entire team supporting Toyota, we are deeply honored to receive this recognition," said Reshmi Paul, Vice President, Global Accounts & US Delivery - Contracts at Integreon. "Our team takes immense pride in working in close collaboration with Toyota's legal department. This award is a testament to the trust we've built over the past four years and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful legal support that evolves alongside Toyota's business needs."

The award reinforces Integreon's commitment to delivering a comprehensive Alternative Legal Services Platform approach and managed services model. In contrast to single-threaded service providers, pure offshore partners, or consultancies, Integreon has distinguished itself as a partner capable of managing complex, repeatable, and global legal workloads.

"Managing the day-to-day operations of this partnership has given me a front-row seat to what happens when two organizations truly click," said Tamara Kemularia, Director, Global Contracts Delivery at Integreon. "By partnering with Toyota's legal team, we've been able to bridge the gap between high-level strategy and operational execution. This recognition reflects the tireless dedication of our onshore team and the seamless, 'one-team' culture we've built alongside our Toyota colleagues."

"The Toyota partnership is a gold-standard example of Integreon's overall value delivery," said Gabriel Buigas, Executive Vice President and Head of Legal & Compliance Solutions at Integreon. "Modern in-house teams are looking at the best ways to drive cost effective legal services support to corporate businesses and functions. By providing an embedded solution that combines subject matter expertise with process and client technology, we help our clients transform their legal services support. This recognition from Toyota validates that our delivery model is a proven driver of enterprise value."

Meet Integreon at CLOC Global Institute

Integreon will be attending the CLOC Global Institute (CGI) in Chicago May 11–14. Members of the leadership team, including Gabriel Buigas and Reshmi Paul, will be available to discuss the Toyota partnership model, share insights on their unique approach to the ALSP model, and highlight other recent client wins across the Global 1000.

To schedule a meeting with Integreon at CLOC Global Institute, please contact [email protected].

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted, global provider of managed services for some of the world's most innovative law firms and corporate legal departments. Our team of legal, business, and technology professionals helps organizations improve efficiency, mitigate risk, and drive digital transformation. We provide a comprehensive platform of services across legal and compliance, creative, and business solutions.

For more information, visit www.integreon.com.

Media Contact

Meg McEvoy, LIMELIGHT, 1 434-409-0050, [email protected], www.limelightgrowth.com

SOURCE Integreon