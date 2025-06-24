Integreon Launches GenAI-Enabled Legal & Regulatory Compliance Services Powered by ContractPodAi's Leah Intelligence

"Integreon is at the forefront of delivering measurable outcomes with genAI, turning powerful technologies like Leah into real, scalable solutions for compliance, governance, and legal efficiency." -Gabriel Buigas, Executive Vice President of Legal and Compliance Solutions at Integreon. Post this

"We've reached a turning point in the legal industry—fewer people are asking if generative AI works anymore. The conversation has moved to how we apply it to deliver measurable outcomes," said Gabriel Buigas, Executive Vice President of Legal and Compliance Solutions at Integreon. "I'm incredibly proud that Integreon is at the forefront of this evolution, turning powerful technologies like Leah into real, scalable solutions for compliance, governance, and legal efficiency."

Key Features and Benefits:

Automates legal and regulatory compliance checks across contracts and corporate policies.

Identifies and applies jurisdiction-specific regulations based on contract geography and business line.

Uses AI-powered redlining to remediate non-compliant provisions in real time.

Provides immediate insights through conversational AI models trained on frameworks such as DORA, GDPR, and HIPAA.

Enhances decision-making with a contextual helpdesk interface and custom regulatory models.

The service enables a continuous compliance workflow through three integrated modules: Discovery, Helpdesk, and Redline, allowing users to upload source documents and generating compliance reports, answering user queries in real-time and remediating contract language at scale.

"This collaboration not only solves today's problems, it's also about redefining what legal and compliance services can achieve in the future," said Mark Langsbury, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships at ContractPodAi. "By combining deep legal expertise with generative AI, we're equipping teams to move faster, act smarter, and stay ahead of change."

Case Study: DORA Compliance for Global Insurance Brokerage

Integreon recently partnered with a global insurance brokerage firm to assess compliance with the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA). Leveraging Leah AI and their deep subject matter expertise, Integreon:

Trained a bespoke Helpdesk model on DORA

Reviewed existing ICT vendor contracts to identify non-compliant clauses

Delivered a remediation strategy and enabled real-time compliance Q&A

Achieved up to 50% productivity gains while ensuring 100% SLA-compliant delivery

The outcome was a faster, more scalable compliance process with immediate operational impact.

As the first genAI-led ALSP, Integreon has developed additional use cases that support key areas of legal operations enablement, including template harmonization and playbook creation.

These expanded applications help clients streamline contract lifecycle management (CLM) and accelerate the implementation of internal legal standards. Learn more here. Contracts Solutions | Integreon.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 4,000+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email [email protected], visit www.integreon.com, and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Meg McEvoy, LIMELIGHT, 1 434-409-0050, [email protected], https://www.integreon.com/

SOURCE LIMELIGHT