Integreon Wins Legalweek 2025 Leaders in Tech Law Award for Innovation

"Integreon is more than just a market leader, we are a market disruptor," Subroto Mukerji, CEO of Integreon, said. "This award is a testament to our dedication to innovation and Integreon's ability to deliver scalable, value-driven solutions that empower our clients to achieve more. Our partnership with The Contract Network exemplifies how generative AI can revolutionize the legal industry. We are honored to be recognized for this achievement."

The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the legal technology sector, spotlighting organizations and individuals who are driving transformative change. Integreon's recognition underscores its commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance legal workflows, improving client outcomes, and redefining the future of legal services.

The Legalweek Leaders in Technology Awards 2025 took place during Legalweek, a global legal technology conference, held in New York City from March 24 to March 27. The event brings together thousands of industry professionals to discuss and learn about the latest advances that are shaping the future of the legal profession.

About Integreon

Integreon is the trusted, global provider of legal, creative and business outsourced solutions to corporations and law firms seeking to expand their capabilities and transform their performance. The company's 4,000+ professionals provide expert support across a range of managed services—from creative design, content delivery and administrative support to legal and compliance. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers round-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility and efficiency to drive business performance. Integreon is owned by EagleTree Capital, a leading New York-based middle-market private equity firm with over $5 billion of assets under management.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email [email protected], visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Media Contact

Erin Harrison

[email protected]

203-610-9492

