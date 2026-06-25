Integreon's Creo™ Recognized for Artificial Intelligence Services Innovation in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

"We didn't start with AI and look for a problem to solve. Instead, we drew from decades of experience supporting some of the world's most recognized brands." - Anshu Gupta, President and Business Head of Creative and Business Solutions at Integreon Post this

"Many organizations are experimenting with AI, but few have developed the operational foundation necessary to apply it consistently and effectively at enterprise scale," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough. "Integreon stands out for combining AI capabilities with deep service expertise, creative talent, and operational discipline. Their approach demonstrates how organizations can move beyond experimentation and apply AI to deliver measurable business outcomes. We are proud to recognize Integreon as our 2026 AI Services Innovation Award winner."

For more than two decades, Integreon has been a partner of choice for financial institutions, consulting firms, and professional services organizations delivering high-volume creative graphics services. This experience has given Integreon deep institutional knowledge of how business content and communications are created, reviewed, refined, and delivered while preserving corporate design standards.

Drawing on decades of creative graphics experience, Creo combines AI, automation, and design expertise to simplify the production of business-critical content. By reducing repetitive tasks and removing workflow bottlenecks, Creo helps organizations work more efficiently while maintaining consistency and brand integrity.

"We didn't start with AI and look for a problem to solve. Instead, we drew from decades of experience supporting some of the world's most recognized brands," said Anshu Gupta, President and Business Head of Creative and Business Solutions at Integreon. "That experience showed us where time was spent on repetitive tasks and where AI could have the greatest impact. Creo reflects the expertise of our creative graphics specialists and technologists, helping clients create consistent, brand-compliant content more efficiently."

Built on more than 2,000 visual assets and governed by enterprise-grade security, Creo's centralized design intelligence framework enables scalable, consistent, and client preference-based-application of AI, in creative graphics for complex, highly regulated environments.

"True value isn't built on standalone tools; it's unlocked when AI is deeply embedded into daily operational workflows," said Krishna Nacha, CEO of Integreon. "We built Creo on the conviction that technology is only as good as the real-world operational and domain expertise behind it."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of Artificial Intelligence companies, technologies, and products. This year's program attracted thousands of nominations from more than 18 countries worldwide.

About Integreon

Integreon is a trusted global provider of technology-enabled legal and business solutions that help corporations, law firms, and professional services organizations modernize operations, improve efficiency, and scale more effectively. Integreon combines deep domain expertise, operational rigor, AI-enabled workflows, and global delivery capabilities to support a broad range of managed services, from creative and business solutions to legal and compliance operations. With global delivery centers on three continents, Integreon delivers around-the-clock service in 70+ languages and is deeply committed to client success, consistently delivering innovative, tech-enabled solutions that improve agility, efficiency, and business performance.

For more information about Integreon's range of services, email [email protected], visit www.integreon.com and follow Integreon at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Emily Bricker, Integreon, 1 6199806425, [email protected], https://www.integreon.com/

SOURCE Integreon