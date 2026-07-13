Integrity Billing Marks More Than a Decade of Leadership in Behavioral Health Revenue Cycle Management

Every claim we touch represents a person's recovery story, and that responsibility drives us to deliver more—more accuracy, more transparency and more value—for our partners every single day. Post this

"Our focus has always been simple," said Eric P. Yorlano, Chief Executive Officer of Integrity Billing. "Do the work the right way, invest in expertise, and build systems that support providers — not replace them."

Integrity Billing employs a multidisciplinary team with more than 250 years of combined experience, including licensed clinicians, certified coders and credentialed revenue specialists. The company supports organizations ranging from boutique programs serving a dozen patients to multi-location providers operating up to 50+ beds or serving approximately 100+ clients per site.

Our revenue cycle operations are managed entirely by U.S.-based professionals. This ensures clear communication, stronger compliance with HIPAA standards and greater accountability throughout the billing and collections process. We have incorporated Compliance and Auditing of client files to the highest industry standards.

"Reaching our 11-year milestone is a testament to our clients' trust and our team's dedication," said Eric P. Yorlano, Chief Executive Officer, and Denise Corbisiero, Chief Operating Officer. Both are co-owners of Integrity Billing. Dr. Nancy Lobby, is the President and third co-owner. "Every claim we touch represents a person's recovery story, and that responsibility drives us to deliver more—more accuracy, more transparency and more value—for our partners every single day."

Beyond business performance, Integrity Billing remains committed to community engagement and advocacy. Company leadership supports Nonprofit Organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, contributes time and resources to the Hanley Center and serves on multiple Boards and Advisory Boards focused on advancing behavioral health care nationwide.

For more information on Integrity Billing and the services they offer, visit their site https://integritybillingco.com/.

About Integrity Billing Company

Integrity Billing Company is a family-owned behavioral health revenue cycle management firm based in Palm Springs, Florida. For more than a decade, the company has provided ethical, clinically informed revenue management solutions designed to strengthen treatment providers and protect the financial foundation that makes patient care possible. Integrity Billing's mission is to help providers stay focused on healing while the company safeguards the revenue systems that sustain their work.

Media Contact

Eric P. Yorlano, Integrity Billing Company, 1 561-530-5757, [email protected], https://integritybillingco.com/

SOURCE Integrity Billing Company