Integrity Pharmaceutical Advisors named Among The Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America by Inc Magazine 2024

Added Mark Lowenthal, IPA's Executive Vice President: "We remain committed to our mission of providing objective independent specialized clinical and advisory services to our clients. We reduce costs, minimize waste, and sift through the complexities of pharmacy benefit management while improving quality of care, the member experience, and educating prescribers along the way."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 5000 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. IPA ranks No. 4267 on the 2024 Inc. 5000.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

More about Integrity Pharmaceutical Advisors (IPA)

Using advanced technologies, multiple and redundant clinical resources and business intelligence, IPA is a highly technical, expert, pharmaceutical benefits consulting firm, created to provide comprehensive, independent, transparent and flexible solutions to its clients focused on achieving improvement in both quality of care and member experience at the lowest net-cost.

