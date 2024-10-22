INTEGRITY Security Services Introduces Support for Post-Quantum Cryptography Algorithms

ISS has always been on top of the latest cybersecurity developments. While we may be in the early days of quantum computing, we're making sure you have the proven, end-to-end tools and support now to create robust and secure designs for the future when quantum computing becomes pervasive. Post this

With the addition of two PQC signature algorithms and one key encapsulation mechanism (KEM) algorithm to the comprehensive ISS security suite, developers and manufacturers can now be confident in meeting the highest standards for the end-to-end lifecycle of the connected devices they design. With these proven and tested algorithms, certificates and code signing, developers can avoid the risks and delays of trying to implement new algorithms on their own. This will put them ahead of the curve when these PQC algorithms are mandated for government systems and adopted by other regulatory authorities such as the FDA, the EU (European Union), and the ITU (International Telecommunication Union).

"We're leading the way in supporting these critical post-quantum algorithms," said David Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of ISS. "We have always been on top of the latest cybersecurity developments, and this is no different. While we may be in the early days of quantum computing, we're making sure you have the proven, end-to-end tools and support now to create robust and secure designs for the future when quantum computing becomes pervasive."

Updates to the ISS solutions include:

Addition of PQC algorithms to the ISS FLEX toolkits, enabling product developers, software engineers, and security experts to easily embed the latest cryptographic security functions into their devices and systems.

Inclusion of crypto functions into a range of IP Blocks in HDL, meaning engineers can now add high-performance security operations to any FGPA or SOC.

functions into a range of IP Blocks in HDL, meaning engineers can now add high-performance security operations to any FGPA or SOC. Support for PQC algorithms in the ISS DLM platform so that manufacturers and suppliers can quickly and confidently secure the entire device lifecycle from design and manufacturing to provision and updating and ongoing services.

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services LLC (ISS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Green Hills Software LLC, provides best-in-class embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyberattacks. With end-to-end solutions ranging from software toolkits to large-scale public key infrastructure and digital lifecycle management, ISS secures over 2 billion devices across automotive, aerospace and defense, financial, medical and other industries. Trusted by some of the largest Fortune 100 companies, ISS signs and manages more than 3 billion software images per year and continues to lead the industry in security innovations. For more information, visit www.ghsiss.com.

