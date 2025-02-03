INTEGRITY Security Services™ Joins the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)

We look forward to providing the secure infrastructure needed to transform V2X into a market reality for secure vehicle communications. Post this

"ISS is proud to join 5GAA and collaborate on secure automotive connectivity," said David Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of ISS. "Providing our market leading technology and real world "know how" will be indispensable to drive security standards that work across the industry, and we are happy to share our expertise with global auto OEMs and IOOs. We look forward to providing the secure infrastructure needed to transform V2X into a market reality for secure vehicle communications."

By establishing a common trust model for connected V2X, investments in roadside infrastructure and in-vehicle technology will become even more valuable and effective. This work will extend the reach of the ISS Security Credential Management System (SCMS) to enable on-board and roadside equipment to securely communicate with vehicle and smart city infrastructures across multiple networks using standards-based protocols. As the leading SCMS provider in North America, ISS is well positioned to support 5GAA's efforts in accelerating the deployment of V2X technology.

ISS will be attending the 33rd 5GAA F2F Meeting Week in Washington DC, between February 3-6, 2025. To find out more, contact ISS at [email protected].

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services LLC (ISS) provides best-in-class embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyberattacks. With end-to-end solutions ranging from software toolkits to large-scale public key infrastructure and digital lifecycle management, ISS secures over 2 billion devices across automotive, aerospace and defense, financial, medical and other industries. Trusted by some of the largest Fortune 100 companies, ISS signs and manages more than 3 billion software images per year and continues to lead the industry in security innovations. For more information, visit www.ghsiss.com.

