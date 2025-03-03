INTEGRITY Security Services™ Launches Secure Platform for Medical

"We developed ISS-SPM to exceed the most stringent medical security standards and to protect the healthcare ecosystem against loss of patient data and other cyber risks," said David Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of ISS. Post this

"ISS has a proven track record of delivering sophisticated security solutions across high assurance industries," said David Sequino, Co-Founder and CEO of ISS. "We developed ISS-SPM to exceed the most stringent medical security standards and to protect the healthcare ecosystem against loss of patient data and other cyber risks."

Building on the advanced ISS solutions trusted by many Fortune 100 companies, ISS-SPM delivers a complete security platform, including:

ISS FLEX Toolkits that allow developers to quickly embed proven digital component-level security functions into any medical device.

ISS Device Lifecycle Management (DLM) that protects devices and their digital assets across all lifecycle phases and global supply chains.

MedicalAuth that tracks access by service technicians to the device anywhere in the supply chain or healthcare provider locations.

ISS Consulting Services that are delivered by industry-certified experts, helping you implement and test the security of your devices and infrastructure.

ISS will be exhibiting at HIMSS 25 in Las Vegas, NV, between 3 – 7 March 2025. To find out more about ISS-SPM, visit our booth (Venetian Expo Hall, Level 2, #1920) or contact ISS at [email protected].

About INTEGRITY Security Services

INTEGRITY Security Services LLC (ISS) provides best-in-class embedded security products and infrastructure solutions for protecting smart connected devices from cyberattacks. With end-to-end solutions ranging from software toolkits to large-scale public key infrastructure and digital lifecycle management, ISS secures over 2 billion devices across automotive, aerospace and defense, financial, medical and other industries. Trusted by some of the largest Fortune 100 companies, ISS signs and manages more than 3 billion software images per year and continues to lead the industry in security innovations. For more information, visit www.ghsiss.com.

