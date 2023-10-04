Integrity Summit 12 to Prove Integrity Equals Best Workplaces -Workers are Happier, Respect Each Other, Want to Be at Work, Do Their Best

"The remarkable leaders who walk the talk of integrity at Integrity Summit 12 will prove and show how integrity equals best workplaces," Ostro added. Tweet this

Sponsors, presenters, participants and, supporters of Integrity Summit 2023 known as Integrity Tigers include: USAA, AZ Commerce Authority, Helios Education Foundation, Schnepf Farms, Chicanos Por La Causa, Blue Cross Blue Shield AZ, Bonneville Broadcasting, Merestone Event Production, The Phoenix Business Journal, GO Media Companies, Pepsi-Gatorade, Arizona Supreme Court, Arizona Department of Education Luke Air Force Base, and the Arizona State Senate.

"Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Coach Mike "K" Krzyzewski, and the whole group of superstar NBA players voted integrity as their core value. Integrity proved to me that it does deliver the best, gold-medal level workplaces. We won four consecutive Olympic Gold Medals when I chaired USA Basketball. I can tell you firsthand my teams won and made America proud with world-class behavior because they voted integrity the number one team value and consideration," said Colangelo.

Integrity Summit was founded and launched in 2011 by Jerry Colangelo and his consultant, TV producer and dear friend Gregg Ostro. The two were speaking on integrity in 2010 at multiple universities and were shocked to see that more than 90% of 1,200 graduate business students raised their hands to express that cheating was seen every day in grad school and work.

Colangelo challenged Ostro. "What are we going to do about this integrity problem?" Ostro had the vision, and the plan and answered Colangelo with Integrity Summit—leaders showing other leaders and their teams how to make integrity at work understandable, visible, inspiring, a badge of honor and the most overriding consideration in all workplace choices and decisions.

"Without integrity, you can be sure a workplace is under-performing because it's almost always a place of unhappiness, disrespect, harshness and little trust. In contrast, if you make integrity dominant, you'll have a happier, more respectful, more committed, highly productive team," Ostro explained. "The remarkable leaders who walk the talk of integrity at Integrity Summit 12 will prove and show how integrity equals best workplaces," Ostro added.

2023 Program Line Up:

Presenting (alphabetical order)

David Adame, Chicanos Por La Causa

Ann Atkinson, Care Property Investors

Ken Burns, Chief Operating Officer, Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA)

Jerry Colangelo, Olympics-NBA-MLB-Business Icon

Steve Erickson, Helios Education Foundation / Teach for America

Patrick Fitzhugh and Christina Forbes, USAA

Justice William Montgomery, Arizona Supreme Court

Gregg Ostro, GO Media Cos.

Mark and Carrie Schnepf, Schnepf Farms

Panel Leaders (order of appearance)

Ray Schey, Phoenix Business Journal

Shannon Clancy, St. Vincent de Paul

Celebrate Veterans and America Team

Luke Air Force Base Color Guard

AZ Senator Ken Bennett Performing Guitar and Singing Tim McGraw's "If Your Read This"

AZ Department of Ed. Superintendent Tom Horne Performs on Piano National Anthem

AZ Department of Ed, Executive Assistant Lexy Cromarty Performing as Singer for National Anthem

The 3rd annual Jerry Colangelo Integrity Tiger Awards honorees include Integrity Tiger for Community Jeff Rutkowski-Senior Plant Director Gatorade-PepsiCo and Integrity Tiger for Business Christine Gannon-CEO Brightworks Consulting. These individuals are known to walk the talk of integrity, help the community, and inspire others to make integrity the top workplace value.

New for 2023, attendees will meet the first three student winners of the Colangelo Integrity Scholarship. Students in college, arts, tech, trades, music, etc. apply to win $1,000 cash to use as they wish. Winners are chosen principally based on a 500-word essay answering two questions: How will you be a force for integrity in your workplace? And, How will you walk the talk of integrity when others do not?

Attendees arriving at Integrity Summit will see an entrance draped with a display of 20,000 Gatorade and Pepsi beverages—thanks to the Integrity Tigers from PepsiCo. It's part of Integrity Tiger Cares, the Community help program of the Workplace Integrity Institute. The beverages will be donated to St. Vincent De Paul's family help center in Phoenix.

Also, for the Integrity Tiger Cares program at Integrity Summit 12, an autographed basketball from Olympic Gold Medals and Duke Basketball Legend Coach "K" Krzyzewski will be raffled (donation$100/ticket).

Plus attendees can donate $100 to $500 for a 17" to 60" giant plush Official Integrity Tiger. Proceeds go to help returning Veterans (VMLC) and The Colangelo Integrity Scholarships Endowment—both 501c3 non-profits.

Attorneys and CPAs earn three hours of CLE credits for attending the event.

About Integrity Summit

Integrity Summit is America's #1 integrity empowerment ½ day-morning event filled with inspiration, empowerment, education and real-life stories from distinguished integrity leaders of business, government, non-profit organizations, education and sports. These leaders come together to support Integrity Summit and help make integrity dominant across their organizations and the entire marketplace. Since 2011, 200 iconic leaders presenting on stage, dozens of organizations represented in the 2000 attendees have been made better through Integrity Summit engagement.

The Integrity Tiger Cares Program has raised over $130,000 and awards integrity scholarships, benefits local non-profit organizations such as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and Veterans Medical Leadership Council. For more information and to engage with Integrity Summit, please visit: workplaceintegrityinstitute.com, integritysummit.com. Connect with Integrity Summit on Facebook @integritysummitaz and Instagram @integritysummit. To receive the Integrity Summit Quote of the Week email [email protected].

About Workplace Integrity Institute

As Integrity Summit has grown dramatically since 2011 founders Gregg Ostro and Jerry Colangelo saw the need and demand for workplace integrity cultivation strategies, consulting, tools, programs, training, recognition and rewards, and integrity certification for organizations.

The answer – establish the Workplace Integrity Institute whose mission and mantra is to Empower Workplace Integrity. The Institute offers Executive to Whole Team Integrity Empowerment including:

Start-up Integrity Programs

New Integrity Programs

Advance Current Integrity Initiatives

Integrity Crisis Prevention and Support

Online Integrity Empowerment

Workplace Integrity Certification

Engaging Training and Tools

Outcomes-driven Workshops

Inspiring Learning Events

Iconic Guest Speakers

Impactful Integrity Recognition Awards

Integrity Reinforcement

Powerful Video

Workplace Integrity Certification

Custom Integrity Programs

About Integrity Tiger

Integrity Tiger is the iconic symbol of Integrity Summit and the Workplace Integrity Institute. Integrity Tiger's mantra and advocacy is: walk the talk of Integrity!

For more information and connecting at workplaceintegrityinstitute.com

