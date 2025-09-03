Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens First Urgent Care in Quinlan, Texas

"It's a privilege to open Quinlan's first urgent care clinic, where families, students and local businesses now have access to walk-in care close to home – eliminating the need to drive to Greenville or Rockwall," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to serve the underserved and deliver value through affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "It's a privilege to open Quinlan's first urgent care clinic, where families, students and local businesses now have access to walk-in care close to home – eliminating the need to drive to Greenville or Rockwall. With extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."

The Quinlan urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Quinlan community with the high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.

Integrity Urgent Care in Quinlan is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Quinlan-TX or call 903-212-1837.

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of TX-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.

