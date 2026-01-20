Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Gatesville, Texas

"Gatesville is a close-knit Coryell County community, and families here deserve convenient access to walk-in medical care close to home. This clinic is here when and where the community needs us most," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and workers' compensation services.

"Integrity was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. "Gatesville is a close-knit Coryell County community, and families here deserve convenient access to walk-in medical care close to home. This clinic helps reduce the need to travel long distances for treatment, and with extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."

The Gatesville urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Gatesville community with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, Texas Medical Director for Integrity Urgent Care.

Integrity Urgent Care in Gatesville is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Gatesville or call 254-227-5496.

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of Texas-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.

