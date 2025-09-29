Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens New Location in Keller, Texas

Keller's newest urgent care clinic offers less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit
KELLER, Texas, Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Keller, Texas, serving families across Keller, North Fort Worth, Roanoke and surrounding communities. Located at 12652 Timberland Drive near the Timberland Crossing shopping area, the clinic offers convenient access for patients throughout Northeast Tarrant County.
Integrity Urgent Care in Keller increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include pediatric urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine and STI screening and treatment. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.
Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.
"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "As development expands in the Keller-North Fort Worth corridor, access to urgent and primary care is increasingly vital for local families and businesses. With extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."
The Keller urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.
"Our team is ready to serve the Keller community with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.
Integrity Urgent Care in Keller is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Keller or call 817-380-3720.
About Integrity Urgent Care
Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of Texas-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.
