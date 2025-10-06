Integrity Urgent Care Opens New Clinic in Palestine, Texas

"Palestine is a hub for families, schools and businesses across Anderson County, yet residents still face challenges accessing timely, affordable medical services. Our new Loop 256 clinic makes care more convenient," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "Palestine is a hub for families, schools and businesses across Anderson County, yet residents still face challenges accessing timely, affordable medical services. Our new Loop 256 clinic makes care more convenient and, with extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."

The Palestine urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Palestine and surrounding Anderson County communities with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.

Integrity Urgent Care in Palestine is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Palestine or call 903-212-1839.

Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of Texas-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.

