Integrity Urgent Care Opens New Clinic in Palestine, Texas

Palestine's newest urgent care clinic offers less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit
PALESTINE, Texas, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Palestine, serving families across Anderson County and surrounding East Texas communities. Located at 1960 South Loop 256, Ste. 100, at the corner of Loop 256 and U.S. 287, the clinic offers convenient access for patients throughout the region.
Integrity Urgent Care in Palestine increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include pediatric urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine and STI screening and treatment. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.
Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.
"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Xpress Wellness. "Palestine is a hub for families, schools and businesses across Anderson County, yet residents still face challenges accessing timely, affordable medical services. Our new Loop 256 clinic makes care more convenient and, with extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."
The Palestine urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.
"Our team is ready to serve the Palestine and surrounding Anderson County communities with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Tony Hill, Chief Medical Officer of Xpress Wellness.
Integrity Urgent Care in Palestine is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Palestine or call 903-212-1839.
About Integrity Urgent Care
Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of Texas-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.
