Integrity Warranty Partners with PCMI to Enhance Operational Efficiency and Drive Growth

"The flexibility and scalability of the PCRS platform have been game-changers in our efforts to expand our dealer network and offer exceptional service in the used vehicle market." -Hutson Messer, Operations Manager at Integrity Warranty Post this

PCRS offers Integrity Warranty a flexible, modular solution, enabling seamless integration of sales and operational workflows. The platform's robust API connections further enhance operational efficiency, enabling smooth coordination across various systems.

"Partnering with PCMI has allowed us to take a significant leap forward in our ability to deliver seamless vehicle coverage solutions," said Hutson Messer, Operations Manager at Integrity Warranty. "The flexibility and scalability of the PCRS platform have been game-changers in our efforts to expand our dealer network and offer exceptional service in the used vehicle market."

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Integrity Warranty and provide them with our advanced PCRS platform to support their ambitious growth goals," said Mark Nagelvoort, CEO at PCMI. "Our goal is to empower companies like Integrity Warranty to achieve new levels of efficiency, scalability, and customer success, driving transformative results in their market."

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

About Integrity Warranty

Integrity Warranty LLC was established in October 2017. As a leader in the vehicle service contract industry, Integrity Warranty has differentiated itself with exceptional customer service, industry leading vehicle eligibility guidelines, and a plethora of products and offerings to bring the comprehensive solutions to our dealer partners and customers. Recently Integrity Warranty has partnered both with a network of financial lenders to provide its dealer partners with access to a wider range of vehicle financing options as well as a program to provide a Complimentary 5-Year Maintenance Plan with every qualified vehicle service contract offered within our portfolio.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI, LLC