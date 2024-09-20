Integrum Ops Relocates to Historic Newberry Building in Downtown Brunswick

"Michael and I chose Brunswick for its perfect blend of work-life balance." - Chris Worth, Integrum Ops Post this

Worth, a Brunswick resident since 2009, expressed enthusiasm about the move: "Michael and I chose Brunswick for its perfect blend of work-life balance. We wanted a walkable community, comfortable office space we could build-out with a tech vibe, and a good brewery. Brunswick checked all those boxes."

Worth and his wife, Kathy, moved to Brunswick to realize a dream to own and renovate a historic home. He is an active participant in local non-profits, having previously served as the chairman for a veteran focused peer-to-peer recovery program Building Veterans, and now serves with the Brunswick Heritage Museum board. Beard lives in Leesburg with his wife, Amie, and their two children. He shares Worth's passion for community engagement through involvement in his children's youth sports leagues.

Carmen Hilton, Brunswick Main Street Program Manager, remarked on the relocation of Integrum Ops' to the remodeled Newberry Building, stating, "Integrum Ops brings a fresh, innovative energy to our downtown. Their presence strengthens Brunswick's appeal as a hub for both established businesses and emerging small businesses."

The move to the Newberry Building places Integrum Ops in the heart of Brunswick's revitalized downtown, alongside other new businesses like Potomac River Interiors and Whistle Punk Farm Deli. This growing commercial ecosystem is transforming Brunswick into a vibrant destination for residents and visitors alike.

Integrum Ops is now open for business at 30 West Potomac St, Suite 201, Brunswick, MD. For more information about their services or TMG Project Center, visit integrumops.com or contact them at [email protected].

The City of Brunswick is located in south-western Frederick County along the Potomac River, the C & O National Historic Park, and the MARC train line. Proud of its historic contribution as a railroad and canal hub to Frederick County's growth and development, Brunswick continues to attract commercial and residential growth with its easy proximity to urban centers, beautiful natural resources, award-winning schools, and small-town charm. Visit the City's official website at http://www.brunswickmd.gov.

Brunswick Main Street is part of Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that supports communities in their efforts to revitalize struggling downtowns while retaining their unique, historic characters. Dedicated to the economic success of its downtown, Brunswick Main Street, created in 2004, works to revitalize the charm and history and show residents and visitors why Downtown Brunswick is a great place to live, work, shop and play. To learn more about Brunswick Main Street and how you can get involved, please visit http://www.brunswickmainstreet.org.

