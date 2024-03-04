Intel RealSense Technology Joins MobileDemand at MODEX 2024 Seminar: Revolutionizing Dimensioning with AI-Powered Mobile Solutions

MobileDemand and Intel RealSense Technology presenting a seminar entitled "The Future of Dimensioning is Here: Discover How AI-Powered Mobile Dimensioning Boosts Operational Productivity by Enabling Dimensioning Anywhere" at MODEX 2024. Post this

Attendees will gain insight into how MobileDemand's innovative solutions, coupled with the Intel RealSense technology, facilitates a streamlined workflow and accelerates productivity in diverse operational environments.

Key highlights of the seminar include:

Traditional dimensioning inefficiencies breakdown

Introduction of mobile dimensioning

Advancements with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Efficiency and workflow improvements

Overall impact on supply chain management with real-life use cases

In addition to the seminar, MobileDemand and Intel RealSense Technology will be showcasing xDIM and their latest innovations at MODEX 2024 (MobileDemand Booth C8297 and Intel RealSense Booth C3767). Attendees can also look forward to MobileDemand's unveiling of three new products, promising further advancements in rugged mobile solutions.

As industries continue to embrace digital transformation, the collaboration between MobileDemand and Intel RealSense Technology represents a significant leap forward in revolutionizing warehouse and supply chain operations. With AI-powered mobile dimensioning solutions at the forefront, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency, agility, and competitiveness in today's dynamic market landscape.

For more information about MobileDemand's partnership with Intel RealSense Technology and their innovative solutions, visit booths C8297 C3767 at MODEX 2024 or visit their website at http://www.mobiledemand.com.

About Intel® RealSense™ Technology

Intel RealSense technologies are fundamentally reshaping the future by equipping devices with the ability to see, understand, interact with, and learn from their environment. Intel RealSense technology provides a wide variety of vision AI-based solutions, including low power, platform-agnostic stereo depth cameras and customizable software. Continuously expanding its range, end-to-end solutions from Intel RealSense technology enhance use cases in areas such as Robotics, 3D Scanning, Facial Authentication, Measurement and Logistics. To learn more about Intel RealSense Technologies, visit http://www.intelrealsense.com.

About MobileDemand

MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity, and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more about MobileDemand, visit mobiledemand.com.

