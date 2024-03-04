Intel RealSense Technology Joins MobileDemand at MODEX 2024 Seminar: Revolutionizing Dimensioning with AI-Powered Mobile Solutions

MobileDemand partners with Intel RealSense Technology at MODEX 2024 to showcase their AI-powered mobile dimensioning solutions that enhance operational productivity by enabling efficient dimensioning and data capture directly at the product location, promising to revolutionize warehouse and supply chain operations.
ATLANTA, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MobileDemand®, a leading provider of rugged tablets and cases for industrial use, announces their continued partnership with Intel® RealSense™ Technology at MODEX 2024. Together, they will present during a seminar entitled "The Future of Dimensioning is Here: Discover How AI-Powered Mobile Dimensioning Boosts Operational Productivity by Enabling Dimensioning Anywhere." Joel Hagberg, Head of Product Management at Intel RealSense products will take the stage with Matt Miller, CTO/President and Don Fields, Director of Business Development at MobileDemand, to delve into the transformative capabilities of 3D stereo depth technology and its integration with MobileDemand's xDIM software.
xDIM is a modern multi-method mobile dimensioning system that quickly and accurately captures dimensions of boxes, irregular items and pallets, anywhere in the warehouse. This innovative mobile solution (the xDIM Mobile software, rugged tablet, Intel's cutting-edge 3D depth camera technology and mobile scale) enables an entirely new workflow with the ability to capture all necessary data including dimensions, weights and pictures at the product location, even at the upper levels of the shelving.
Attendees will gain insight into how MobileDemand's innovative solutions, coupled with the Intel RealSense technology, facilitates a streamlined workflow and accelerates productivity in diverse operational environments.
Key highlights of the seminar include:
- Traditional dimensioning inefficiencies breakdown
- Introduction of mobile dimensioning
- Advancements with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
- Efficiency and workflow improvements
- Overall impact on supply chain management with real-life use cases
In addition to the seminar, MobileDemand and Intel RealSense Technology will be showcasing xDIM and their latest innovations at MODEX 2024 (MobileDemand Booth C8297 and Intel RealSense Booth C3767). Attendees can also look forward to MobileDemand's unveiling of three new products, promising further advancements in rugged mobile solutions.
As industries continue to embrace digital transformation, the collaboration between MobileDemand and Intel RealSense Technology represents a significant leap forward in revolutionizing warehouse and supply chain operations. With AI-powered mobile dimensioning solutions at the forefront, businesses can unlock new levels of efficiency, agility, and competitiveness in today's dynamic market landscape.
For more information about MobileDemand's partnership with Intel RealSense Technology and their innovative solutions, visit booths C8297 C3767 at MODEX 2024 or visit their website at http://www.mobiledemand.com.
About Intel® RealSense™ Technology
Intel RealSense technologies are fundamentally reshaping the future by equipping devices with the ability to see, understand, interact with, and learn from their environment. Intel RealSense technology provides a wide variety of vision AI-based solutions, including low power, platform-agnostic stereo depth cameras and customizable software. Continuously expanding its range, end-to-end solutions from Intel RealSense technology enhance use cases in areas such as Robotics, 3D Scanning, Facial Authentication, Measurement and Logistics. To learn more about Intel RealSense Technologies, visit http://www.intelrealsense.com.
About MobileDemand
MobileDemand is a technology leader in rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions, committed to bringing more functionality and capabilities to the mobile workforce. Specializing in the design of integrated productivity tools for barcode scanning, point-of-sale, magnetic stripe reading, PIN pad entry, 3D and thermal imaging, dimension measurement, and mounting hardware for myriad on-the-go applications, the company is driving the future of mobile productivity. MIL-STD 810G certified, rugged protection features of cases and accessories empower organizations to get more done in the field with rugged tablets that withstand drops, dust, water, humidity, and adverse conditions where unprotected electronics fail. Since 2003, the Iowa, USA-based company has grown to serve more than 40 countries. To learn more about MobileDemand, visit mobiledemand.com.
