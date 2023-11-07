Intelerad Announces New Leadership Appointments, Setting Course for Next Level Growth

By welcoming Chris, Stan and Andy to our team, they will contribute invaluable insights as we continue to shape the future of enterprise imaging for hospitals and healthcare systems around the world. Post this

The new executive leadership team members will manage growth and innovation for Intelerad's global customer base:

Chris Hare, Chief Growth Officer - With 20 years of experience driving revenue growth and executing operations efficiently, Hare has held executive positions at several high-growth healthcare technology companies. Most recently, he served as the chief revenue officer for AlayaCare, a provider of revolutionary cloud-based home health care software, where he led the organization's commercial functions. Before that, he was the executive vice president of sales for Net Health, a specialized Electronic Health Record and analytics platform, where he led the global sales team through multiple acquisitions and was responsible for operationalizing the sales organization to create a predictable and scalable growth engine.

Stan Opstad, Chief Product Officer - Bringing over 25 years of experience in strategic planning, product management, product marketing and market development, Opstad's knowledge spans provider and payer markets across clinical and administrative systems, including EHRs, revenue cycle management, patient engagement and analytics. Prior to joining Intelerad, he was the chief product officer of Zipari, a consumer engagement platform built for improving interaction between patients, providers and payers. At Zipari, Opstad oversaw product strategy and innovation that helped drive improved clinical outcomes and provider satisfaction. He was also the senior vice president of product management of ABILITY Network, which was acquired by Inovalon in 2018, where he built a best-in-class product organization to drive product innovation and establish operational rigor for predictable delivery.

Andy Harris, Chief of Staff - Harris has two decades of experience driving transformations across people, process and technology challenges. Before joining Intelerad, Harris held leadership roles at Deloitte, EY, VMware and other private equity-backed technology organizations. He was most recently at Khoros, first as chief of staff to the CEO and then vice president of business development. In those roles, he drove M&A integrations and scale of the partner ecosystem in the Khoros sales and delivery functions.

"It is essential that healthcare providers receive effective, reliable and innovative solutions from us, and we have built a team of leaders that will hold us accountable to that commitment," said Bazinsky.

Intelerad was founded over two decades ago to democratize access to medical imaging software solutions. It has since grown to serve nearly 2,500 clients worldwide through its industry-leading medical imaging management suite. Beginning November 26 through 29, Intelerad will attend the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) annual meeting in Chicago, Illinois, where the new executive team members look forward to meeting other industry leaders and forging new connections. To meet with Intelerad at the show, visit intelerad.com/rsna-23.

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Quebec, Intelerad has over 900 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Image Exchange ranked #1 for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit intelerad.com.

