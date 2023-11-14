Intelerad to Reveal Product Enhancements at RSNA, Unifying Imaging Data Across Health Systems

Intelerad's platform is the backbone of our clients' imaging strategies, and at RSNA 2023, we'll share more about our ongoing efforts to unify our solutions, connecting around EHRs throughout the ecosystem and expediting the delivery of improved patient care. Post this

As part of the ongoing efforts to seamlessly connect their product lines, Intelerad is also focused on unifying the Life Image and Ambra platforms to enhance access to the world's largest image exchange network, created last year with Intelerad's acquisition of Life Image. Life Image clients will be able to natively connect with Ambra clients and vice versa, offering a smooth, uninterrupted exchange experience that encourages true collaboration and optimal patient outcomes.

Intelerad will also offer RSNA attendees a more in-depth look at its AI-enhanced solutions, which offer the best of both worlds – access to regulatory-approved AI algorithms and the flexibility to choose an AI vendor without being concerned about compatibility. Intelerad vendor-neutral solutions provide clients with workflow-complementary access to a wide and growing range of advanced AI algorithms.

Intelerad's solutions integrate and interface seamlessly with clients' preferred AI solutions. For example, Clario SmartWorklist can now intelligently drive which cases should be sent to AI Platform based on defined criteria. Following recent enhancements, customers can also more easily define how AI results will impact the worklist prioritization.

Intelerad's newly enhanced streaming capabilities will also be on display at its RSNA booth # 6104. Clients can now stream images from the Intelerad Cloud Long-term Archive at speeds comparable to those from on-premise PACS. Organizations get the superior scalability, security and cost-savings synonymous with cloud hosting and paired with the fastest streaming available, eliminating the need to choose one set of benefits over the other.

"Intelerad's platform is the backbone of our clients' imaging strategies, and at RSNA 2023, we'll share more about our ongoing efforts to unify our solutions, connecting with EHRs throughout the ecosystem and expediting the delivery of improved patient care," Intelerad President Morris Panner said. "We look forward to connecting with colleagues and peers to discuss product innovation, medical imaging developments and initiatives for improving the overall patient experience."

To learn more about Intelerad's portfolio of fully integrated solutions and the company's commitment to providing innovative technologies, book a demo with the team today. To request a media briefing with Intelerad at RSNA 2023, please email [email protected].

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC and Montreal, Quebec, Intelerad has over 900 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Image Exchange ranked #1 for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit intelerad.com.

Media Contact

Hollie Barnidge, Alloy on behalf of Intelerad, 855-300-8209, [email protected], https://www.intelerad.com/en/

SOURCE Intelerad