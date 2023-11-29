Intelitek Names Tony Oran as New Chief Executive Officer

Oran most recently served as CEO of CoderZ in North America; expanded leadership role will focus on building "kindergarten to career" educational curriculum programs and training initiatives
DERRY, N.H., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intelitek, a world-leading developer, producer and supplier of technology training solutions has announced that Tony Oran will become its CEO in 2024. The company's innovative and award-winning educational initiatives provide a learning pathway from kindergarten to career, helping students gain crucial skills that will ensure their future employability. Its programs have been taught in over 50 countries, educating students in more than 26,000 schools, labs and institutes, and teaching over 500 different training topics.
"For more than four decades, Intelitek has transformed educational processes across the globe with its comprehensive technology learning solutions," Oran said. "I am honored to take the reins during this pivotal time where STEM and Career and Technical Education (CTE), Computer Science and Industry 4.0 is transforming classrooms to engage today's students for tomorrow's challenges. I am committed to drawing on all the insights I've gained from over two decades in the industrial and technical education sector to build on the excellent work that's already been done. I look forward to sharing my passion for technical education by supporting and collaborating with educators while helping to deepen students' understanding of skills needed for in-demand careers in technology and industrial fields."
Oran brings his extensive experience in sales, marketing as well as business leadership and development to Intelitek. Most recently, Oran was serving as CEO of CoderZ, the award-winning, gamified, cloud-based robotics and STEM platform which will now become part of Intelitek's brand in North America. Before that, he worked at Festo Didactic, the technical education equipment and solution provider where he held several executive positions, including vice president of sales for the company's North America division as well as director of strategic business development and partnerships at the company.
Oran currently serves as a board member for Nocti Business Solutions, an international company offering occupational competency testing services. In 2022, he joined the board of the National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers, a network of higher education resources connecting industry, education, and government.
"Tony's years of business experience have provided him with a deep expertise in technical education," said Yoram Doitch, Chairman of the board of RoboGroup, Intelitek's parent company. "We're extremely pleased to have someone with his depth and breadth of experience at the helm of Intelitek, and we look forward to supporting him as he takes the company through its next phase of growth."
About Intelitek
Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: http://www.intelitek.com
