Intelitek Names Tony Oran as New Chief Executive Officer

Oran brings his extensive experience in sales, marketing as well as business leadership and development to Intelitek. Most recently, Oran was serving as CEO of CoderZ, the award-winning, gamified, cloud-based robotics and STEM platform which will now become part of Intelitek's brand in North America. Before that, he worked at Festo Didactic, the technical education equipment and solution provider where he held several executive positions, including vice president of sales for the company's North America division as well as director of strategic business development and partnerships at the company.

Oran currently serves as a board member for Nocti Business Solutions, an international company offering occupational competency testing services. In 2022, he joined the board of the National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers, a network of higher education resources connecting industry, education, and government.

"Tony's years of business experience have provided him with a deep expertise in technical education," said Yoram Doitch, Chairman of the board of RoboGroup, Intelitek's parent company. "We're extremely pleased to have someone with his depth and breadth of experience at the helm of Intelitek, and we look forward to supporting him as he takes the company through its next phase of growth."

About Intelitek

Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company's innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students' career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek's programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: http://www.intelitek.com

