INTELITY Announces Steve Proctor as CEO to Lead Turnaround and Modernization of Hospitality Tech Platform

As INTELITY CEO, Proctor leads a team of seasoned hospitality and technology professionals to drive the company's growth, ensuring hoteliers have the technology they need to improve the guest experience in addition to the operational support for their staff. The INTELITY platform offers the broadest range of guest experience features available. Hotels can offer their guests branded mobile apps with full mobile check-in, mobile check-out, ID, health and safety, payments, and keyless entry capabilities, as well as smart-room tablets. Additionally, hotels can offer their staff access to robust ticketing and staff operations tooling with GEMS®, INTELITY's back office Guest Experience Management System, and over 100 integrations with other leading hospitality tech providers.

"Hospitality is akin to industries like music and sports, as it is a deeply personal shared experience. Technologies help properties consistently improve this experience," said Proctor. "At times technology can unintentionally alienate hosts from guests. At INTELITY we are challenging ourselves and every tech solution provider within the hotelier's tech stack to treat the host and guest experience as sacred. We will use additional investments and renewed energy to strengthen the reach and durability of the INTELITY platform, so thousands of our world-class customers, including some of the most iconic properties in the world, can continue to depend on INTELITY as they create exceptional hospitality experiences."

INTELITY® is the global leader in guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY's Guest Experience Management System, GEMS®, offers a full operations hub for staff to manage all back-of-house logistics. GEMS provides a suite of dedicated tools to automate and streamline daily operations, manage incremental revenue streams, report insightful business data, and aid in elevating the guest experience. INTELITY has been designated Forbes Travel Guide's "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" and is utilized in more than 70 countries across six continents. For more information on the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com.

