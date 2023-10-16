INTELITY Named World's Best Hotel Digital Key Solutions Provider, World's Best In-Room Tablet Provider at 2023 World Travel Tech Awards

"2023 has been a big year for INTELITY, and these recognitions from such a prestigious organization like the World Travel Awards only reinforces our position as a leader in the hospitality technology space." Tweet this

The World's Best Travel Tech Awards winners were unveiled during the Travel Tech Awards Gala Ceremony on Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai. The annual red-carpet evening brought together travel and technology leaders from across the globe for one of the industry's most prestigious events of the year.

"It has been a privilege to continue our 30th anniversary celebrations in Dubai," said Graham Cooke, founder of the World Travel Awards. "Our winners are stellar examples of tourism excellence, and I congratulate each and everyone for helping to raise the collective benchmark."

In this year's awards, INTELITY took the top honor in the Digital Key Solutions Provider category for its INTELITY Mobile Key, which is powered by INTELITY's comprehensive guest experience platform and is utilized by top brands, iconic independent hotels, boutiques, and casinos worldwide. INTELITY's Mobile Key solution allows guests to easily and securely unlock their hotel room door using their smartphone as their room key.

Additionally, for the third year running, INTELITY took the top honor in the Best In-Room Tablet Provider category for its smart-room tablets, which are also powered by the INTELITY platform. Using INTELITY's smart-room tablets, hotel and casino guests can effortlessly access services, amenities, in-room dining, and more digitally. Additionally, the INTELITY in-room tablet automates guest services and enables seamless communication between guests and property staff.

"Here at INTELITY, we are absolutely honored to be named the Best In-Room Tablet Provider for the third year in a row in addition to also winning World's Best Hotel Digital Key Solutions Provider for 2023," said Robert Stevenson, INTELITY CEO. "2023 has been a big year for INTELITY, and these recognitions from such a prestigious organization like the World Travel Awards only reinforces our position as a leader in the hospitality technology space."

For more information about the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit intelity.com/demo.

About INTELITY

INTELITY® is the global leader in guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY's Guest Experience Management System, GEMS, offers a full operations hub for staff to manage all back-of-house logistics. GEMS provides a suite of dedicated tools to automate and streamline daily operations, manage incremental revenue streams, report insightful business data, and aid in elevating the guest experience. INTELITY has been designated Forbes Travel Guide's "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" and is utilized in more than 70 countries across six continents. For more information on the INTELITY platform, visit http://www.intelity.com.

About World Travel Awards

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the WTA brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, WTA covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region. WTA gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media. For more information about WTA visit http://www.worldtravelawards.com.

Media Contact

Alexandra Kuipers, INTELITY, (407) 965-2222, [email protected], intelity.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE INTELITY