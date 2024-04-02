Intellect Announces Heather Preu as CEO

"I'm thrilled to join Intellect as the new CEO and to be part of a dynamic company that has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge software solutions to clients." Post this

"I'm thrilled to join Intellect as the new CEO and to be part of a dynamic company that has been at the forefront of providing cutting-edge software solutions to clients," expressed Heather Preu, Intellect's new CEO. "Having worked for world-class organizations, I know it takes great products, passionate people, a strong culture, and a focus on customers to become a world leader. Intellect offers exactly what I was looking for in terms of position in the market today and potential over the next several years. I am excited to lead Intellect into its next phase of growth and innovation."

Founded over 20 years ago by Romeo Elias, Intellect is a recognized leader in QMS and EHSQ software known for enabling customers to drive continuous improvement, productivity, and compliance for their business operations. Heather joins at an exciting time for Intellect, as the company continues to deliver innovative products, such as Intellect AI™, the Intellect Compliance Platform, 30+ pre-built quality and safety applications, Data IQ™, and the Intellect Analytics Connector.

Romeo Elias, Founder and Chairman, stated, "I am thrilled to have Heather join our company as CEO. These are exciting times at Intellect. With her experience and leadership scaling technology companies, shared vision for our culture, and proven ability to drive growth and customer-centric solutions, I am confident Heather will bring tremendous value to Intellect and our customers."

Hilary Fleischer, Partner at Strattam and member of Intellect's board of directors added, "Heather's experience in leading global organizations and successfully growing innovative technology companies focused on regulated industries makes her an ideal fit for Intellect. We are looking forward to working with Heather and are excited to see her lead the company into its next phase of growth."

About Intellect

Intellect offers flexible AI-powered Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Environmental, Health, Safety, and Quality (EHSQ) software solutions designed for diverse industries including electronics, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, laboratories, government, automotive, energy, and chemical manufacturing. Our solutions are aimed to minimize the Cost of Quality (CoQ), enhance operational efficiency, and ensure compliance with ISO, FDA, OSHA, EPA, and GxP regulations. Intellect offers over 30 pre-built quality and safety applications and an intuitive drag-and-drop platform, to empower customers to modify pre-built applications and build custom applications to their specific needs. Intellect is certified for ISO 9001, 14001, 45001, and 27001 standards. To learn more, please visit www.intellect.com.

Media Contacts

Peter Hargittay

CMO & VP of Business Development

310.526.8890

www.intellect.com

SOURCE Intellect