IntellectEU is listed in the Swift Customer Security Programme Assessment Providers Directory

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntellectEU, an innovator in digital transformation and emerging technologies, is proud to announce that it is now a listed assessment provider for the Swift Customer Security Programme* (CSP), with a particular focus on public cloud security. This significant milestone showcases IntellectEU's commitment to fostering secure financial ecosystems and reinforces its position as a recognized industry expert in the domain of cloud-based security solutions.

The Swift CSP is an essential initiative designed to fortify the security of the global financial messaging system. With an unwavering dedication to the safety and integrity of financial transactions, Swift has been instrumental in establishing a robust framework for its community members to safeguard against cyber threats and potential vulnerabilities.

As part of this initiative, IntellectEU will conduct assessments tailored to the specific challenges posed by public cloud environments. IntellectEU's extensive expertise in cloud security and technology solutions, combined with a proven track record of delivering exceptional results, will give financial institutions and other Swift users the confidence to meet the stringent security standards prescribed by the CSP when adopting public cloud services.

"We are delighted to be listed as a Swift CSP assessment provider for the public cloud focus area," said Ivan Shvets, Engineering Manager at IntellectEU. "This new milestone underscores our dedication to driving innovation and security excellence in the financial services sector. Our team of experts is fully committed to assisting organizations in fortifying their cloud-based infrastructures and ensuring a safer financial ecosystem."

By leveraging IntellectEU's unparalleled domain knowledge and cutting-edge assessment methodologies, financial institutions can gain a comprehensive understanding of their public cloud security posture. IntellectEU's assessments will equip organizations with actionable insights and recommendations to enhance their overall security, mitigate risks, and strengthen their resilience to cyber threats.

IntellectEU

IntellectEU is a global technology company focused on digital transformation and emerging technology for financial services companies across a range of sub-sectors. Since 2006, IntellectEU has designed, built and deployed sustainable technology solutions for clients ranging from market infrastructures and banks to insurance and fortune 500 companies, harnessing the power of emerging technologies such as Blockchain and DLT, AI, and Quantum Computing. IntellectEU combines deep subject matter expertise and technical quality with a partnership-focused approach, working alongside customers to co-create bespoke solutions for complex financial industry problems. For more information please visit https://www.intellecteu.com/

*"Swift does not certify, warrant, endorse or recommend any service provider listed in its directory and Swift customers are not required to use providers listed in the directory."

