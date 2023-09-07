IntellectEU, the emerging technology specialist, is proud to announce that it is now a D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche BVrse and Clearstream. This partnership demonstrates IntellectEU's commitment to the development and deployment of next-generation financial services infrastructures and solutions.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntellectEU, the emerging technology specialist, is proud to announce that it is now a D7 Digital Market Partner of Deutsche BVrse and Clearstream. This partnership demonstrates IntellectEU's commitment to the development and deployment of next-generation financial services infrastructures and solutions.

Clearstream, under the Deutsche BVrse Group, is a leader in the area of financial markets infrastructure and as such, is poised to play a pivotal role in the digitization of traditional markets. D7 is a cutting-edge, innovative platform for digitizing financial instruments, which allows for the issuance of electronic securities, operating under the German eWpG regulation.

As a D7 Digital Market Partner, IntellectEU will co-create and collaborate with clients that wish to issue digital securities, focusing on advisory, consultation, and technical support around technology development and integration with legacy systems.

"IntellectEU's partnership with the D7 Digital Market is a testament to our dedication to the transformation of capital and financial markets, facilitating new and enhanced business models using blockchain and digital asset technologies. This complements our extensive history of working with leading global organizations to combine the world of finance and blockchain. We look forward to working with clients that wish to take their businesses to new heights using the D7 platform," said Paresh Daya, Head of Digital Assets at IntellectEU.

IntellectEU is a global technology company focused on digital transformation and emerging technology for financial services companies across a range of sub-sectors. Since 2006, IntellectEU has designed, built and deployed sustainable technology solutions for clients ranging from market infrastructures and banks to insurance and fortune 500 companies, harnessing the power of emerging technologies such as Blockchain and DLT, AI, and Quantum computing. IntellectEU combines deep subject matter expertise and technical quality with a partnership-focused approach, working alongside customers to co-create bespoke solutions for complex financial industry problems. For more information please visit https://www.intellecteu.com/

