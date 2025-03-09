Intellective Solutions Unveils Digital Production Career Training Program

New Comprehensive Curriculum Set to Shape the Future of Digital Printing Education

NEW YORK, March 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Intellective Solutions is proud to announce the launch of the second edition of their Digital Production Career Program, a groundbreaking curriculum designed to equip the next generation of professionals with next-gen printing skills required to excel in the fast-growing digital printing industry. This updated offering includes a comprehensive instructor guide, an in-depth student workbook, complete visual screens, a robust glossary and customized one-on-one online Zoom sessions with the instructor. The student workbook, visual screens and glossary are also available in Spanish. Together, these tools provide instructors with a one-stop resource for delivering printing industry-ready courses.

The program is targeted to K-12, STEM, CTE, vocational schools and correctional institutions. Joe Rickard, President of Intellective Solutions, highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating:

"The graphic communications industry is a major employer in the manufacturing sector, and digital production printing represents the fastest-growing area within this industry. Customers are driving this growth by demanding cutting-edge, on-demand, and personalized VDP printing solutions."

In addition to rapid technological advancements, the printing industry is facing a significant workforce challenge, with more than 50% of its current workforce nearing retirement age. This makes initiatives like the Digital Production Career Program critical for closing the skills gap and gaining printing job opportunities to meet industry demands.

The second edition of the curriculum features 34 teaching units developed around 146 industry-approved competencies, and was vetted by owners and managers of different sized digital press operations.

"Our new materials simplify the implementation of the course by providing the instructor with all of the resources that are needed in one package." said Frank Kanonik, Managing Director of Training at Intellective Solutions. "By leveraging these resources, learners can gain a competitive edge and confidently enter the workforce."

Graphic Communications Instructor Tomas Matic, who uses the materials to teach both printing and graphic design courses, expressed his enthusiasm:

"The resources and support provided by Intellective Solutions have been invaluable. They gave me the tools to teach with confidence, and my students are benefiting from hands-on experiences with state-of-the-art digital printing equipment."

"With over 50 students currently enrolled, Intellective Solutions is helping to shape a skilled, next-gen workforce."

About Intellective Solutions

Since its founding in 2003, Intellective Solutions has been at the forefront of providing tailored training and consulting services for digital and inkjet printing organizations, technology companies, and educational institutions worldwide. By leveraging cutting-edge production printing developments in the graphic communications industry, the company delivers cost-effective solutions that meet its clients' specific needs.

Media Contact

Joe Rickard, Intellective Solutions, 1 8457536156, [email protected], intellectives.com

SOURCE Intellective Solutions